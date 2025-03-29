Here's What A Professional Chocolate Taster Does Every Day

Have you ever wondered what it's actually like to be a professional chocolate taster? This lucrative job is a dream for many people — after all, who wouldn't want to get paid to eat chocolate? Though the job itself certainly is magical, there's a lot more that goes into it than just loving chocolate. Not only do you have to know how to taste chocolate professionally, but you also have to provide detailed feedback to the brands you taste for, stay up to date on the chocolate industry, and prepare extensively before you actually start tasting.

To get a sense of what an actual day in the life of a professional chocolate taster is like, Tasting Table spoke exclusively to Cherrie Lo, a certified chocolate taster, author, and judge for the Academy of Chocolate awards and other competitions. Think you have what it takes to be a professional chocolate taster? Lo gave us all the details on what she does each day for work — and from her chocolate judging to her chocolate tasting courses, there are so many details she manages each and every day.