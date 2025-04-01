This Complex Spice Is Just What Your Banana Smoothies Need

Since convenience is a crucial element in making banana smoothies, ground cardamom is your best bet, even better if it's freshly ground for a more-pronounced flavor. However, it can get bold and borderline bitter in large amounts, so start with a minimum of ¼ to ½ teaspoon for one banana and adjust as you blend and taste. If you're using cardamom seeds, gather them from about two pods.

And what about other ingredients? There's still room thanks to the smoothie's mellow base. Cardamom's frequent companions are a good place to start. A tahini smoothie with cardamom and dates isn't something you come across every day, but you might want to once you taste the harmonized swirl of sweet, tangy, and nutty flavors. Ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and various other spices you use for smoothies are all fantastic choices when you want even more warmth. Even just a pinch of salt, when combined with cardamom, can give your smoothies the savory edge you never knew it needed.

There are other conventional approaches that can also use a cardamom twist. After all, why settle for the same thing over and over again when you can have the cardamom dancing in a banana matcha smoothie? Or perhaps a rich, chocolatey banana smoothie that borrows its richness from cacao nibs? Nuts of all varieties — walnuts, cashews, pistachios, and more — are foolproof for any recipe. Leafy greens and their earthy tones also make a phenomenal pairing with the cardamom's depth, and even more excellent when they're backed by a citrusy squeeze of lime juice.