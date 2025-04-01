Use This High Quality, Affordable Prosecco For The Best Negroni Sbagliato
With its simple three parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, the classic Negroni is a global phenomenon. But even when something seems like it can't get better, clever mixologists prove creativity knows no bounds and results in things like tasty Negroni riffs that are fun to try. One of the best of those variations is the iconic Negroni Sbagliato. The difference between a Negroni and a Negroni Sbagliato is that in place of gin, there's Prosecco. "Sbagliato" means "mistaken" in Italian, referring to the drink's 1967 origin. A Milan bartender accidentally grabbed Prosecco instead of gin when making a Negroni. He realized then what fans know now: It's lower ABV, effervescent and crisp, and just a touch sweet with a dry finish. Of course, a drink is only as good as its ingredients. With so many Proseccos out there, it's hard to know what will make the most delicious Negroni sbagliato. So, we sought expert guidance.
"For an affordable yet high-quality Prosecco to use in a Negroni Sbagliato, I'd recommend Borrasca Prosecco DOCG," says master mixologist Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room in Austin Texas. "Its crisp acidity and green apple notes provide a refreshing contrast to the bitter and herbal elements of [the cocktail, keeping it] bright and well-balanced." This Prosecco offers not just ideal flavor balance, but value. A bottle on Total Wine is about $16.99, and considering one Negroni Sbagliato only requires one ounce, this is a gathering-friendly choice.
Why Borrasca Prosecco DOCG is special, and what to use if you can't find it
Borrasca's Prosecco is truly special. It's made in a region near the Alps called Conegliano Valdobbiadene. This is the most highly regarded area even within the entire Italian region where Prosecco DOC grapes grow because of its combination of soils and high altitudes. The fruit produces complex wines that are bold yet delicate and fresh. Wine made within the general Prosecco region receives a DOC designation, or Denominazione di Origine Controllata. A DOCG designation, or Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita is a level above this because it has more demanding restrictions on growing, harvesting, and winemaking. Borrasca Prosecco bears this DOCG stamp. It yields fruity notes and Negroni-perfecting acidity and sparkle.
If you can't find Borrasca, or if you have different preferences on the finished flavor of your Negroni Sbagliato, Justin Lavenue has you covered with another choice. "Honorable mention goes to La Vostra Prosecco Superiore DOCG," he says. "[It's] great option for those who prefer a slightly sweeter profile to round out the cocktail." La Vostra is also a "Superiore DOCG" pick, so not a downgrade from Borrasca, though it might be even cheaper depending on where you are — expect to find it for around $14.99 at Total Wine. It's also got apple notes, plus citrus and floral qualities, and as Lavenue notes, is a touch sweeter if you're looking for more bitterness balance.