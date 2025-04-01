With its simple three parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, the classic Negroni is a global phenomenon. But even when something seems like it can't get better, clever mixologists prove creativity knows no bounds and results in things like tasty Negroni riffs that are fun to try. One of the best of those variations is the iconic Negroni Sbagliato. The difference between a Negroni and a Negroni Sbagliato is that in place of gin, there's Prosecco. "Sbagliato" means "mistaken" in Italian, referring to the drink's 1967 origin. A Milan bartender accidentally grabbed Prosecco instead of gin when making a Negroni. He realized then what fans know now: It's lower ABV, effervescent and crisp, and just a touch sweet with a dry finish. Of course, a drink is only as good as its ingredients. With so many Proseccos out there, it's hard to know what will make the most delicious Negroni sbagliato. So, we sought expert guidance.

"For an affordable yet high-quality Prosecco to use in a Negroni Sbagliato, I'd recommend Borrasca Prosecco DOCG," says master mixologist Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room in Austin Texas. "Its crisp acidity and green apple notes provide a refreshing contrast to the bitter and herbal elements of [the cocktail, keeping it] bright and well-balanced." This Prosecco offers not just ideal flavor balance, but value. A bottle on Total Wine is about $16.99, and considering one Negroni Sbagliato only requires one ounce, this is a gathering-friendly choice.