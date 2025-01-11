What's The Difference Between A Negroni And A Negroni Sbagliato?
An Italian cocktail classic with enduring appeal, the Negroni has become a sophisticated staple on bar menus all over the world. So the story goes, the ruby red sip was born at Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy, when its namesake, Count Camillo Negroni, requested an Americano with gin instead of the typical soda water. This "new" creation, which is believed to date back to 1919, featured equal parts sweet vermouth, Campari, and gin — and thus, the Negroni as we know it today was born.
Its bittersweet profile may make it somewhat of an acquired taste, but thanks to the slew of Negroni variations you can find behind bars these days, there's sure to be a Negroni fit for every taste. One such riff that's taken off in recent years is the Negroni Sbagliato. But even before the drink was name-dropped by "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy in a 2022 interview clip that has since gone viral on social media, it was a popular pick among cocktail connoisseurs — and for good reason.
Like the original Negroni, it was created by way of a simple ingredient swap that serves as its primary difference. Rather than gin, a Negroni Sbagliato contains Prosecco. Only in this instance, it is believed to have been created by accident, when a bartender mistakenly grabbed the sparkling wine instead of the juniper spirit. The so-called "self-deprecating" version of a Negroni is indeed named after its bungled conception: "sbagliato," in Italian, translates to "mistaken."
How Prosecco changes the profile of a Negroni Sbagliato
Though the main difference between the two sips comes down to the substitution of gin with Prosecco, that swap, of course, leads to contrasts in everything from their flavor profiles and mouthfeel to their alcohol volumes. For one thing, a traditional Negroni is notably bitter and herbaceous due to the combination of Campari and gin, which, when married with the fortified, full-bodied flavor of sweet vermouth, brings a potent and powerful punch to the taste buds.
On the other hand, a Negroni Sbagliato is lighter and sweeter thanks to the presence of Prosecco, which also lends a nose-tickling fizziness to the mouthfeel of the final result. The floral and fruity flavor of the sparkling wine plays nicely with the citrusy, spicy notes of Campari, all while helping to temper its bitter footprint. Additionally, the bubbly vino works to brighten up the darkly sweet flavor of the vermouth. Because of its lighter, brighter taste, the Negroni Sbagliato can serve as a more palatable option for drinkers who flinch at the stronger taste of a traditional Negroni.
The change in components furthermore leads to a change in alcohol by volume. Gin typically has an ABV somewhere between 36% and 50%, while Prosecco has an ABV that hovers around 10% to 12%. Therefore, compared to a standard Negroni, a Negroni Sbagliato contains a lower amount of alcohol per glass. As happy an accident as they come, the Negroni Sbagliato is a deliciously balanced, buzzy — and slightly less boozy — twist on the original.