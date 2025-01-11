What's The Difference Between A Negroni And A Negroni Sbagliato?

An Italian cocktail classic with enduring appeal, the Negroni has become a sophisticated staple on bar menus all over the world. So the story goes, the ruby red sip was born at Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy, when its namesake, Count Camillo Negroni, requested an Americano with gin instead of the typical soda water. This "new" creation, which is believed to date back to 1919, featured equal parts sweet vermouth, Campari, and gin — and thus, the Negroni as we know it today was born.

Its bittersweet profile may make it somewhat of an acquired taste, but thanks to the slew of Negroni variations you can find behind bars these days, there's sure to be a Negroni fit for every taste. One such riff that's taken off in recent years is the Negroni Sbagliato. But even before the drink was name-dropped by "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy in a 2022 interview clip that has since gone viral on social media, it was a popular pick among cocktail connoisseurs — and for good reason.

Like the original Negroni, it was created by way of a simple ingredient swap that serves as its primary difference. Rather than gin, a Negroni Sbagliato contains Prosecco. Only in this instance, it is believed to have been created by accident, when a bartender mistakenly grabbed the sparkling wine instead of the juniper spirit. The so-called "self-deprecating" version of a Negroni is indeed named after its bungled conception: "sbagliato," in Italian, translates to "mistaken."

