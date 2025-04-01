The Most Delicious Way To Serve Sushi At Home Is Way Easier Than Making Rolls

You don't necessarily have to leave the house to indulge in sushi, because there are many tips to make homemade sushi rather easily. But even with the best tips, making sushi rice the right way, adding your preferred ingredients like avocado or salmon, then carefully rolling and slicing it still takes some effort. To make it even easier, all it takes is to swap the nori for another ingredient that already makes it in many types of sushi like California rolls: cucumbers.

The idea is to make a cucumber boat by scooping out the center from fresh cucumbers and using the fruit as the vessel for your preferred fillings — no seaweed or bamboo rolling mat required. You might have scrolled across the trend on TikTok or Instagram recently, and there are a few good reasons why. Using a cucumber not only makes the process much easier and faster compared to making sushi rice and rolling it. Cucumber will add a layer of crunch, and if you skip the rice, it will make it an even healthier meal. If you love rice, there's no reason to fret because — you can easily add rice to the sushi boats if you can't imagine the dish without some starch.