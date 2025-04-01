The Trader Joe's Sparkling Water That Shoppers Say Tastes Like Dr Pepper

To some, sparkling water may be just a passing fancy, that thing they order at a classy restaurant or the bottles they meticulously avoid at trendy juice stores and coffee shops. To others, sparkling water is a way of life. If you're one of the customers who keep cases of it tucked away in the pantry, you're not alone — at least, not when it comes to cases of Trader Joe's Black Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Water, which shoppers say tastes like Dr Pepper.

Trader Joe's has a rich history and is notorious for its unique sparkling water flavors, and the Black Cherry Vanilla has grabbed the public's attention. Shoppers on Reddit have gone so far as to say, "There is no sparkling water that compares," to the sweet, tangy flavors of this Trader Joe's drink, although our taste tester ranked the Black Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Water as number five out of Trader Joe's top 12 sparkling waters. It contains hints of vanilla beneath the potent black cherry, and other shoppers have said, "It's the closest seltzer [they have] had to Dr Pepper, or soda in general." While not everyone agrees that it's a perfect match for classic Dr Pepper, one Reddit user went on record saying that one sip is all it took for them to become "a believer."