The Easiest Breadsticks You'll Ever Make Start With One Frozen Dinner Staple

It's easy to take home extra breadsticks from your dinner out or to throw some frozen ones into the oven for a few minutes. As you might know, however, making foods like breadsticks yourself often just tastes better. You don't have to totally start from scratch to make breadsticks that have the flavors and other components you desire. Use a clever hack with your frozen dinner rolls to easily transform them into breadsticks.

Sometimes breadsticks just hit better than dinner rolls, especially if you want to dunk them into marinara sauce or an olive oil blended with balsamic vinegar, so it makes sense to take the time to turn the best frozen dinner roll dough into a different type of carby starter. This trick might be best for when you don't have time to wait for the dough to rise before they go into the oven. With the frozen dough, it only takes a handful of ingredients to pull off — no instant yeast of flour required. Plus, it requires just an eight-ounce package of dinner roll dough to make about 12 breadsticks just like your neighborhood Italian spot.