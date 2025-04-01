The Easiest Breadsticks You'll Ever Make Start With One Frozen Dinner Staple
It's easy to take home extra breadsticks from your dinner out or to throw some frozen ones into the oven for a few minutes. As you might know, however, making foods like breadsticks yourself often just tastes better. You don't have to totally start from scratch to make breadsticks that have the flavors and other components you desire. Use a clever hack with your frozen dinner rolls to easily transform them into breadsticks.
Sometimes breadsticks just hit better than dinner rolls, especially if you want to dunk them into marinara sauce or an olive oil blended with balsamic vinegar, so it makes sense to take the time to turn the best frozen dinner roll dough into a different type of carby starter. This trick might be best for when you don't have time to wait for the dough to rise before they go into the oven. With the frozen dough, it only takes a handful of ingredients to pull off — no instant yeast of flour required. Plus, it requires just an eight-ounce package of dinner roll dough to make about 12 breadsticks just like your neighborhood Italian spot.
Tips for transforming frozen dinner roll dough into homemade breadsticks
The first step to making breadsticks from dinner roll dough is to thaw the frozen dough. This might take a while, so check the instructions on the package and plan accordingly. When the dough is ready to go, there are a couple of options depending on the size you want. For smaller breadsticks, divide each roll in half then carefully form them into an oblong breadstick. To make thicker or longer breadsticks, keep the rolls whole and shape them into pieces that are around six inches long. All you'll need now is a baking sheet and an oven heated at 350 degrees Fahrenheit — but there's a crucial step before the breadsticks bake off in the oven.
The breadsticks' flavor is all about the seasoning, which is arguably one of the main reasons to put in the effort to make breadsticks rather than buy pre-made ones. Start with an egg wash or melted butter so that the breadsticks get golden brown and your toppings of choice cling on. An obvious choice is garlic and Parmesan cheese, and you can mix it in the butter to brush on for balanced bites. Depending on the rest of the meal, everything bagel seasoning, sesame seeds, shredded cheese, or Italian seasoning that can go a long way are ideal choices to sprinkle on.