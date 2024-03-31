A Little Italian Seasoning Can Go A Long Way When Baking Breadsticks

If you want to follow our method, make the dough from scratch with warm water, yeast, olive oil, and sugar, then incorporate the Italian seasoning straight into the dough with the other ingredients. But, that's not the only way to infuse Italian seasoning into homemade breadsticks. For a double dose of the dried herbs, use up to 2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning in the dough, then garnish with olive oil and another tablespoon of seasoning.

Making dough from scratch to use with Italian seasoning takes a bit of effort, so to save yourself some time in the kitchen, you can use store-bought dough instead. You can still follow our recipe (or another one) and skip the steps for making the dough from scratch. To amp up the flavors even more, use a bulb of roasted garlic for more umami or add freshly grated parmesan to the dough or on top of your freshly-baked breadsticks. To serve, pair with marinara for dipping, maybe with our quick tomato sauce recipe

Now, if you need more ways to use the dried herb blend, we've rounded up some of the best ways to use Italian seasoning other than these homemade breadsticks.