10 Absolute Best Spicy Tuna Rolls In NYC

It's no secret that New York City is the sushi lover's paradise. From tiny, traditional omakase counters where chefs craft each piece with precision and care, to big, lively restaurants where sushi is as much about atmosphere as flavor, the city's sushi is as diverse as it is dynamic. It doesn't matter whether you are a sushi aficionado for the night or just a casual enthusiast; there's no shortage of restaurants to enjoy expertly-prepared Japanese cuisine.

Among the most well-liked and widely enjoyed sushi offerings in the city is the spicy tuna roll — a dish that perfectly balances freshness, texture, and a mouth-watering hint of heat. This fashionable roll has been a staple on nearly every sushi menu because of its ideal combination of top-grade tuna, creamy or crunchy texture, and mild spicy bite. Whether atop crispy rice, combined with tempura flakes for added crunch, or paired with a dot of wasabi for an extra kick, NYC's top sushi spots serve up unlimited creative and delicious variations. It's difficult to go wrong with this classic, yet there are few spots that just do it better than the rest.