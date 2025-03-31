10 Absolute Best Spicy Tuna Rolls In NYC
It's no secret that New York City is the sushi lover's paradise. From tiny, traditional omakase counters where chefs craft each piece with precision and care, to big, lively restaurants where sushi is as much about atmosphere as flavor, the city's sushi is as diverse as it is dynamic. It doesn't matter whether you are a sushi aficionado for the night or just a casual enthusiast; there's no shortage of restaurants to enjoy expertly-prepared Japanese cuisine.
Among the most well-liked and widely enjoyed sushi offerings in the city is the spicy tuna roll — a dish that perfectly balances freshness, texture, and a mouth-watering hint of heat. This fashionable roll has been a staple on nearly every sushi menu because of its ideal combination of top-grade tuna, creamy or crunchy texture, and mild spicy bite. Whether atop crispy rice, combined with tempura flakes for added crunch, or paired with a dot of wasabi for an extra kick, NYC's top sushi spots serve up unlimited creative and delicious variations. It's difficult to go wrong with this classic, yet there are few spots that just do it better than the rest.
Sushi Nakazawa
The one Michelin-starred Sushi Nakazawa is consistently regarded as among the very best sushi experiences in New York. Even though its signature offering is an elegant and exquisite omakase, the spicy tuna roll offered here is also worth noting. It's a fatty tuna with a smear of wasabi, popular for its coveted balance of premium fish quality, spice, and texture. The namesake restaurant is helmed by chef Daisuke Nakazawa and stocked with in-season fish sourced from Japan and the U.S. The expert knife skills of its staff match the quality of the ingredients. Nakazawa's dedication to an authentic experience means that even the simple and accessible spicy tuna roll we know and love can be enjoyed with the same level of investment and care as other omakase selections. It's a must-try for the sushi aficionados out there.
The ambiance is refined yet intimate. The sleek interior reflects the precision of the items offered, and diners can sit at the counter to watch the chefs and immerse themselves in the art of sushi preparation. The menu is modern and high-end, offering a curation of traditional sushi with minimal frills. Although the price point naturally reflects its Michelin-starred status, it's certainly a worthy experience for those who seek the utmost expertise. Because of the attention Sushi Nakazawa has garnered, coupled with its pricier menu, reservations are highly recommended in order to secure yourself a spot.
(212) 924-2212
23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014
Sushi Yasaka
The first time I landed in NYC, I was specifically scoping out a place the city-dwellers hold close to the chest. Sushi Yasaka kept popping up whenever I asked for a recommendation. The spicy tuna roll is a standout, and I still remember its fresh, well-balanced flavors and ideal ratio of rice to filling — a perfect marriage of quality and affordability. The roll I enjoyed was generously portioned for a rich, satisfying bite with a touch of heat. Some sushi restaurants try to design their spicy tuna roll for the American palate by shredding the fish and drowning it in mayo, but Yasaka lets the filling shine to ensure the natural flavors aren't overpowered. The texture of the rice is perfect, too.
The restaurant boasts a cozy and unpretentious atmosphere, making it an easy choice for both sushi newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike. Its wooden accents and a chill interior is about as welcoming as it can get in the concrete jungle. It's a fuss-free night guaranteed with quick and attentive service. The extensive menu features everything from omakase to recognizable rolls, and regardless of the specialized offerings, Sushi Yakasa is one of the more affordable options on the list.
(212) 496-8460
251 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023
Momoya
I always try to make a stop at one of Momoya's locations when I'm in town. It's well-known for its regular spicy tuna roll and a crispy rice alternative version, which features spicy tuna spread over a bed of crispy rice for additional texture. The traditional roll is sizeable and coupled with the ideal helping of fresh, creamy, well-seasoned tuna wrapped in perfectly chewy rice. The mix of creamy, expertly-spiced tuna and slightly sweet Jasmine rice checks all the boxes for the elusive perfect bite. The seasonings are balanced, with the ideal hit of heat to enhance the flavor without overwhelming the taste buds.
Outside of the sushi, Momoya's menu blends both traditional and contemporary Japanese cuisine, boasting inventive fusions that set it apart from more conventional sushi locations. The stylish, bright, and modernist interior bathed in soft lighting and minimalism gives it a trendy and alluring atmosphere. It's the sort of place you slow down in front of when walking by. Reservations are not required, but expect up to a 15 minute wait for evening walk-in service. Outdoor seating is available at its Chelsea location, so enjoy your meal while absorbing the vibrancy of the surroundings as the weather begins to warm up.
Multiple locations
Sushi of Gari
Sushi of Gari is well-known for its creative approach to sushi. The Tuna of Gari is a sampler of various tuna nigiri and spicy tuna rolls with a stellar reputation among visitors. The spicy tuna roll offered in this sampler — and sold solo — is an incredibly fresh and delicately balanced blend of flavors that highlight the natural, dense richness of the fresh tuna. Unlike the mayo rolls some restaurants concoct as their spicy tuna, Sushi of Gari emphasizes nuanced preparations that showcases the fish in all its glory. It's "less is more" approach is executed beautifully.
The dining experience here is refined and intimate, making it a go-to choice for those looking for a worthwhile and photo-ready sushi experience. The restaurant is especially known for its classical menu and modern presentation. The ambience is elegant and welcoming, and this spot promises a softly lit and tranquil evening for couples. Regardless of which of its three locations you visit, it's recommended that you book a table before arriving. Although the pricing leans more expensive, the exceptional quality makes it a worthy splurge.
Multiple locations
Katsuya
Katsuya has built a solid reputation for serving up Japanese dishes that you have to try – and that includes its spicy tuna selection. Similar to Momoya, Katsuya offers both a delicious, traditional spicy tuna roll, as well as a melt-in-your-mouth spicy tuna atop a bed of crispy rice (which the restaurant is credited with inventing). The latter features a delicate crunch, followed by a well-balanced spice level that complements the freshness of the fish. The spicy tuna roll is known as the reliable dish for American audiences, but the folks at Katsuya integrate Japanese techniques and precision into it. The spicy tuna roll has a fresh, fatty interior — which is exactly what I want from a roll. There are few things worse than filling that looks canned and tastes greasy.
The restaurant itself is a blend of modern aesthetics and traditional Japanese flair that provides a sleek and comfortable dining experience. The dim lighting and stylish interior are coupled with some attentive service that adds to the appeal for both sushi connoisseurs and casual novices alike. The restaurant attracts a regular crowd, making reservations routine. Also, expect a pricier menu (of course, it's well worth the cost for the quality you can anticipate). Although outdoor seating is limited, the indoor dining space is a relaxing feast for the eyes. If you're coming in from out of town and you're into live sports or live shows, it's an excellent option to stop at for a bite to eat before a big game or musical performance.
(212) 920-6816
398 10th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Blue Ribbon Sushi
Blue Ribbon Sushi is a tried-and-true staple for sushi aficionados in New York. Known for its elevated takes on spicy tuna, the rolls it offers are a standout. The fresh tuna is mixed with a touch of spicy mayo and is tightly rolled in rice and a chewy, thick layer of seaweed. According to restaurant-goers, the freshness comes through from the uber-tender tuna center. The combination of flavors is ideal, and it's a consensus among visitors that this simple roll is a must-order.
The vibe at Blue Ribbon is relaxed, casual, and tailored for friends searching for a place to enjoy a laidback meal together. It's not the cheapest New York sushi spot around, but it offers excellent value for the top-notch quality. The restaurant offers a full menu with a variety of sushi options, sashimi, and other classic Japanese dishes. The attentive staff lends to the dining experience, and it seems obvious why this became such a popular choice for those looking for top-shelf sushi in a comfortable environment. Blue Ribbon Sushi is located in the heart of Manhattan and is well worth a visit.
(212) 343-0404
119 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012
KOI
KOI is renowned for its spicy tuna crispy roll. It features perfectly seasoned tuna and chopped cucumbers tucked into a roll with fluffy rice and seaweed. The rice is firm, sweet, and dense, providing the perfect contrast to the tender tuna. The spice is just right, and the presentation is consistently pretty, making the dish as pleasing to the camera lens as it is to the palate.
As for the ambiance, KOI offers a stylish dining experience that blends some contemporary design elements with a traditional Japanese interior. The restaurant has a dim, fine-dining vibe and the atmosphere is mid-century chic with a touch of modern sophistication. The offers on the menu extend past sushi into Japanese fusion dishes, like miso black cod and selections infused with truffle. KOI's prices are on the higher side, but like the other options on this curated list, the quality explains the cost. It's a popular spot, especially on weekends, so look into making a reservation if you want a table. It's also a great spot to visit if you plan on sightseeing at the nearby Empire State Building.
(212) 921-3330
40 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018
Sushi Seki
Sushi Seki is lauded for its exceptionally delicious rolls. Its menu features premium tuna cuts that few in the city can match. The fish is fresh and boasts a clean taste, while the light mayo and a creamy slice of avocado add to the center's fatty fullness. The roll is a fan favorite, gaining praise for the delicate flavor profile and classic textures. The tuna truly takes center stage here.
The restaurant exudes a retro Japanese sushi bar design that adds to the intimate dining experience — perfect for solo dinners or even a hangout with some friends. The sushi bar is an interactive experience, as you can watch the chef prepare your sushi with expert precision. Although its price is higher, you can expect a high-quality dining experience with top-notch sushi.
Multiple locations
Amura Japanese
If you're looking for a roll with an impressive filling, check out Amura Japanese. The tuna has the perfect spice level and the portions are hearty, making it a great option for those seeing rolls packed with both flavor and tuna. The rolls strike for perfect balance of freshness and spice, offering a super satisfying single bite.
The ambiance is casual, making it a wise choice for folks looking for a comfortable option and delicious sushi without the formalities of typical fine-dining eateries. It's an affordable option and menu items are priced to cater to an array of budgets — so trust that there's something for everyone. Reservations aren't necessary, but call in ahead of time to check in on what business will be like for that night.
(212) 772-1688
1567 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028
Nobu Fifty Seven
Nobu Fifty Seven is known for picking some of the best fish for its sushi, including its spicy tuna roll. The roll featured a minimalist touch of wasabi and a fresh, dark cut of tuna. Unlike other run-of-the-mill spicy tuna rolls, Nobu is similar to the aforementioned locations in that it does not drown the filling in sauce, letting the quality and textures lead the show. The fact that it doesn't cut corners is greatly appreciated. All the flavors here are clean and refined to highlight the tuna's richness.
The atmosphere at Nobu has become famous for being so distinctly upscale. Expect the world-famous contemporary decor and impeccable, attentive service. Because Nobu is known as the epitome of contemporary fine dining, the prices reflect it. Reservations are definitely a must considering the restaurant's popularity. The menu includes a variety of dishes beyond the sushi selections, and there's an emphasis on Peruvian-Japanese fusion inspired by the head chef's travels. The flavors are wholly unique, to say the least.
noburestaurants.com/fifty-seven/home
(212) 757-3000
40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
Methodology
New York City is recognized globally for its world-class selection of varied, authentic cuisines at every price point. Whether I'm seeking out a low-key, mom-and-pop shop experience or a more chic lounge making the rounds in city blogs, I can always count on finding the perfect fit for the evening. The number of sushi restaurants worth a trip is plentiful, but I've focused on all the locations that are the talk of the town for their spicy tuna rolls.
I've based this list on a couple of locations I always enjoy stopping at when in town, in addition to the spots that repeatedly pop up across social media, Yelp, and TripAdvisor for this roll. For each restaurant I selected, I considered things like the quality of the fish, the price, the ambiance, and the composition of the roll. I also looked at ingredient quality, flavor balance, texture, portion size, and roll ratio to compile this list. Although the roll's quality is important, ambiance, pricing, and the need for reservations were also factors I looked at before I decided whether or not to include the spot. From ritzy Michelin-starred restaurants to affordable and high-quality sushi bars, this list is comprised of what I consider to be the talk of the town.