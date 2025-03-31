What Exactly Is In Those Corned Beef Seasoning Packets?
Whether you make corned beef for St. Patrick's Day or just because it's what the stomach craves, a common way to flavor the meat is with that seasoning packet that often comes in the package. Like other store-bought seasoning packets, the plastic bag of herbs and seasonings makes it easy to flavor the beef brisket without the need for many other spices from your cabinet. But what exactly is in those seasoning packets? We did some research so that you know exactly what goes into your corned beef dinner.
The core ingredients in most corned beef spice packets typically include mustard seeds, peppercorns, coriander, bay leaves, and dill seeds. Of course, there are variations that may add other spices, such as crushed red pepper, for a touch of heat. Some high-quality jars of corned beef seasoning from select spice shops may combine brown and yellow mustard seeds or throw in other spices like allspice, cinnamon, or ginger for deeper flavors. In general, the spice blend offers salty, earthy, and tangy notes to the brisket.
How to make your own corned beef seasoning (and other ways to use it)
It's easy to rip open a bag that comes with the beef, but there are benefits to making your own spice blends at home, such as having complete control over the flavors, spice levels, and saltiness that make their way to your dishes. To make your own corned beef seasoning, start with a tablespoon of mustard seeds and ground coriander, a teaspoon each of peppercorns, crushed red pepper, and anise seeds, about eight cloves, and a few bay leaves. You can always add less or more to obtain your preferences and consider other additions like dry mustard, ground ginger, or dill seeds.
Use the store-bought or homemade seasoning with our Crock Pot corned beef recipe that makes four servings in about nine hours (it will be worth the wait). Of course, this seasoning can be used for more than simply corned beef; it also goes well with the cabbage often served with the brisket. Other dishes that depend on the cured meat, like our classic Reuben sandwich, will benefit from the blend on the beef too. And to really make sure the dinner comes out right, here are mistakes to avoid with corned beef, like cooking at too high a high temperature or using a piece that's too small.