What Exactly Is In Those Corned Beef Seasoning Packets?

It's easy to rip open a bag that comes with the beef, but there are benefits to making your own spice blends at home, such as having complete control over the flavors, spice levels, and saltiness that make their way to your dishes. To make your own corned beef seasoning, start with a tablespoon of mustard seeds and ground coriander, a teaspoon each of peppercorns, crushed red pepper, and anise seeds, about eight cloves, and a few bay leaves. You can always add less or more to obtain your preferences and consider other additions like dry mustard, ground ginger, or dill seeds.

Use the store-bought or homemade seasoning with our Crock Pot corned beef recipe that makes four servings in about nine hours (it will be worth the wait). Of course, this seasoning can be used for more than simply corned beef; it also goes well with the cabbage often served with the brisket. Other dishes that depend on the cured meat, like our classic Reuben sandwich, will benefit from the blend on the beef too. And to really make sure the dinner comes out right, here are mistakes to avoid with corned beef, like cooking at too high a high temperature or using a piece that's too small.