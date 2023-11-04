10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Corned Beef

In between buying pints of Guinness and stringing up shamrock decorations, it can be hard to find the time to shop for corned beef, let alone make your own. So, if you're up to your eyeballs in Saint Patrick's Day preparations, go ahead and buy the prepackaged kind. However, if you have an adventurous spirit and can be patient, why not try making your own corned beef this year?

Not only will you learn a new cooking technique, but you'll also get to experiment with different spice blends and create a finished product with way more flavor than commercial varieties. That's because store-bought spice packets typically contain just peppercorns, seeds (mustard, dill, and coriander), crushed red chili flakes, and bay leaves. It's not a bad start, but making your own brine allows you to add additional ingredients like juniper and allspice berries, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, garlic, and star anise.

To be clear, not everything about making your own corned beef is rosy. For starters, you've got to measure your herbs and spices correctly. Fail to do so, and you'll end up with a wacky-tasting meal. What's more, curing meat means potentially exposing yourself to germs. Per the National Center for Home Food Preservation, Clostridium botulinum, Listeria monocytogenes, and Staphylococcus aureus can grow on incorrectly stored meat. Cooking to the right temperature — 145 F, according to the United States Department of Agriculture — is usually enough to kill them off, but if you're worried, then try our Crock-Pot corned beef recipe.