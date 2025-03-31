Are Burger King's Fries Safe For A Gluten-Free Diet?

Unfortunately for diners with dietary preferences, even a humble french fry can contain misleading ingredients at fast food establishments. Take McDonald's fries, for example. You may think that crispy pieces of potato would be suitable for hungry vegetarian eaters, but at the Golden Arches, the classic side dish is not vegetarian-friendly as it contains beef flavoring that makes the fries unsuitable for vegans. But what about Burger King? While BK's fries don't contain ingredients that would give meat-free eaters pause, the way in which they are made could be risky for those with gluten sensitivities.

While Burger King has set out to cater to food intolerances with choices that can satisfy a range of customer preferences, the company has noted that there is a risk of cross-contamination within their kitchens. According to the company's published allergen information, BK's fries are free from common food allergens, such as gluten, lupin, soy, milk products, eggs, and nuts. However, the orders are prepared alongside other food products with utensils that are not separated. The chain's french fries are cooked in fryers where other breaded items are made, so those with gluten sensitivities have to keep this in mind when deciding what to eat.