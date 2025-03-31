Are Burger King's Fries Safe For A Gluten-Free Diet?
Unfortunately for diners with dietary preferences, even a humble french fry can contain misleading ingredients at fast food establishments. Take McDonald's fries, for example. You may think that crispy pieces of potato would be suitable for hungry vegetarian eaters, but at the Golden Arches, the classic side dish is not vegetarian-friendly as it contains beef flavoring that makes the fries unsuitable for vegans. But what about Burger King? While BK's fries don't contain ingredients that would give meat-free eaters pause, the way in which they are made could be risky for those with gluten sensitivities.
While Burger King has set out to cater to food intolerances with choices that can satisfy a range of customer preferences, the company has noted that there is a risk of cross-contamination within their kitchens. According to the company's published allergen information, BK's fries are free from common food allergens, such as gluten, lupin, soy, milk products, eggs, and nuts. However, the orders are prepared alongside other food products with utensils that are not separated. The chain's french fries are cooked in fryers where other breaded items are made, so those with gluten sensitivities have to keep this in mind when deciding what to eat.
In search of convenient gluten-free options
Inside each Burger King kitchen, the restaurant chain has made it a point to set up specific processes to try to eliminate contamination in food storage, serving lines, and regular cleaning operations. Yet, the business fully admits that its kitchens are open spaces and a certain level of risk is inevitable, even with these standardized precautions. Furthermore, the company's declaration notes that cross-contamination may also occur along the supply chain, though any such issues are communicated to customers when possible.
Should the understandable temptation of chowing down on a batch of salty, hot fries still come on strong, Burger King's fries can be ordered in a range of sizes spanning from value and small to medium and large. Gluten-free-seeking customers may also dig into menu options like garden salads, apple slices, ice cream sundaes, and burger patties to piece together a gluten-free meal. Just be sure to avoid the hash browns in the morning. They may be one of our favorite fast food hash browns, but they share the same issue as the fries regarding the shared fryer (and they also contain wheat).