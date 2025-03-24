Bobby Flay Announces 4 Must-Have Cookbooks For Spring 2025 - Which Celebrity Chefs Made The Cut?
The arrival of spring ushers in longer days, colorful blooms, and fresh culinary ideas. If you're looking for new recipes as the weather gets warmer, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has got you covered. He recently shared four cookbooks on his Instagram page that have captured his attention this spring. The books are very unique and diverse, catering to many different tastes, something Flay is no stranger to. The four books he spotlighted are "Ghana to the World," "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out," "Super-Italian," and "Barbecue." Let's take a closer look at them.
"Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past" was authored by Eric Adjepong (who you might know from "Top Chef") and currently ranks as the #1 New Release in the African Cooking, Food & Wine category on Amazon. The book contains 100 recipes inspired by the author's experience of being a first-generation Ghanaian American, and the way travelling between the two countries shaped his view of food throughout his life. In the Instagram post, Flay highlighted a Coconut Curry Chickpeas recipe from the book. It's a simple recipe full of Caribbean flavors, which the author recommends as a good stepping stone toward other Caribbean dishes that a "Top Chef" guest judge thinks you need to try.
Bobby Flay's recommendations showcase his love of grilling
Bobby Flay's second spring recommendation is "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out: 100 Recipes That Redefine Outdoor Cooking," authored by chef and restaurateur Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner. The book is a #1 Best Seller in the Camping & RV Cooking category on Amazon, and is a great find for anyone who loves outdoorsy cooking. Most importantly, it's full of Michael Symon's ultimate barbecue and grilling tips. The recipe shared by Flay from this book is for Grilled Chicken Souvlaki that will feed a crowd of up to eight people — Symon recommends serving this dish with a Crispy Pita Salad or Duck Fat-Fried Potatoes, both of which are also featured in the book.
Another celebrity chef inspiring Bobby Flay this spring is Giada De Laurentiis, with her book "Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods" that's currently topping the Whole Foods Diets category on Amazon. The recipe that got the shout-out from Flay is the Layerless Sheet Pan Lasagna, which sort of sounds like something that might offend Italians, but we trust in Giada De Laurentiis' genius cooking tips.
The final recommended book is yet another testament to Flay's love of all things grilling: "Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe," by Hugh Mangum, the pitmaster at one of the 50 absolute best BBQ restaurants in the U.S., and Shana Leibman. The book, which will be released on May 15, 2025, is a collection of barbecue recipes from over 80 countries, but the one that inspired Flay the most is simply called Smoked Spareribs.