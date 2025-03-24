Bobby Flay Announces 4 Must-Have Cookbooks For Spring 2025 - Which Celebrity Chefs Made The Cut?

Bobby Flay's second spring recommendation is "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out: 100 Recipes That Redefine Outdoor Cooking," authored by chef and restaurateur Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner. The book is a #1 Best Seller in the Camping & RV Cooking category on Amazon, and is a great find for anyone who loves outdoorsy cooking. Most importantly, it's full of Michael Symon's ultimate barbecue and grilling tips. The recipe shared by Flay from this book is for Grilled Chicken Souvlaki that will feed a crowd of up to eight people — Symon recommends serving this dish with a Crispy Pita Salad or Duck Fat-Fried Potatoes, both of which are also featured in the book.

Another celebrity chef inspiring Bobby Flay this spring is Giada De Laurentiis, with her book "Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods" that's currently topping the Whole Foods Diets category on Amazon. The recipe that got the shout-out from Flay is the Layerless Sheet Pan Lasagna, which sort of sounds like something that might offend Italians, but we trust in Giada De Laurentiis' genius cooking tips.

The final recommended book is yet another testament to Flay's love of all things grilling: "Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe," by Hugh Mangum, the pitmaster at one of the 50 absolute best BBQ restaurants in the U.S., and Shana Leibman. The book, which will be released on May 15, 2025, is a collection of barbecue recipes from over 80 countries, but the one that inspired Flay the most is simply called Smoked Spareribs.