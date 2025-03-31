The Organic Valley Creamer That Lacks Any Real Flavor

These days, you can put anything in your coffee. Well, the flavor of anything — from simple vanilla or sweet cream to chocolate covered strawberries and sugar cookies, there's truly a coffee creamer for everybody. And you can even find almost any option in a dairy-free format too, with plant-based milk choices from almond to oat. Organic Valley is one such brand that offers a stellar lineup of coffee creamers, both with cow's milk and oat milk. Their flavors are intriguing, as are their organic, quality ingredients. There are six to choose from, and you almost can't go wrong with any. However, after Tasting Table ranked all of the Organic Valley creamers, the Oatmeal Cookie flavor sadly fell short of greatness.

We like their idea of sticking to the oat theme, as this non-dairy creamer is also made with oat milk, but it just wasn't executed well. Oatmeal cookies bring to mind warm spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, a toasted nutty flavor from the oats, and maybe even a sweet icing. This creamer doesn't deliver on any of those components; there's no spice to be recognized, no distinctive oat flavor, and not even a striking sweetness. It's bland, and it won't add anything of value to your morning cup of joe. Luckily, the other five flavors are all enjoyable, and three of them are oat milk-based, as well. Honestly, if you're looking for a warming cinnamon oat flavor, reach for Organic Valley's Cinnamon Spice Oat Creamer.