The Organic Valley Creamer That Lacks Any Real Flavor
These days, you can put anything in your coffee. Well, the flavor of anything — from simple vanilla or sweet cream to chocolate covered strawberries and sugar cookies, there's truly a coffee creamer for everybody. And you can even find almost any option in a dairy-free format too, with plant-based milk choices from almond to oat. Organic Valley is one such brand that offers a stellar lineup of coffee creamers, both with cow's milk and oat milk. Their flavors are intriguing, as are their organic, quality ingredients. There are six to choose from, and you almost can't go wrong with any. However, after Tasting Table ranked all of the Organic Valley creamers, the Oatmeal Cookie flavor sadly fell short of greatness.
We like their idea of sticking to the oat theme, as this non-dairy creamer is also made with oat milk, but it just wasn't executed well. Oatmeal cookies bring to mind warm spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, a toasted nutty flavor from the oats, and maybe even a sweet icing. This creamer doesn't deliver on any of those components; there's no spice to be recognized, no distinctive oat flavor, and not even a striking sweetness. It's bland, and it won't add anything of value to your morning cup of joe. Luckily, the other five flavors are all enjoyable, and three of them are oat milk-based, as well. Honestly, if you're looking for a warming cinnamon oat flavor, reach for Organic Valley's Cinnamon Spice Oat Creamer.
Getting that perfect cup of coffee sans dairy
Choosing the best dairy-free coffee creamer isn't always easy; you have to look out for things like artificial ingredients or sweeteners and the right consistency (you want it to actually be creamy!). Although the Oatmeal Cookie flavor isn't the best, the other Organic Valley oat creamers taste good, are reliably creamy, and have high-quality, real ingredients, which is always a win in our book. Another plus about this product line? Even the real dairy creamers are lactose free too, thanks to the addition of lactase enzymes.
So, whether you avoid dairy altogether or are simply lactose intolerant, you can find an Organic Valley creamer to enjoy. And bear in mind that coffee creamer isn't just for coffee either. You can add creamer to soda for an instant cream soda experience, turn coffee creamer into icing using powdered sugar, and even try whipping it up to use as a topping for ice cream, pies, cakes, and more (we'd suggest using a dairy-based creamer for this, though, to get that deliciously thick, properly fluffy whipped cream consistency).