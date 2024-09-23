Give Your Soda An Irresistibly Sweet Twist With Coffee Creamer

There are so many ways to stay cool with an icy beverage, it's no wonder adding coffee creamer to soda is more than a trend. It's delicious and fun, and the possibilities here are endless. Oh, and it's easy, and you can control the calories and the sugar and still have the perfect, perky treat.

If you don't know where to start, it's simple: Pick your favorite soda. Any soda can be paired with creamer, so feel free to get funky. The OG combination is to mix Diet Coke with coffee creamer and lime, but there are plenty of fizzy aficionados mixing up all kinds of sweet and creamy concoctions. Anything goes here, like whipping up a creamy Mountain Dew or a creamy Orange Crush. Fruity sodas are completely fair game and highly encouraged.

The other trick is to pair the soda with a flavored creamer. A caramel macchiato-flavored creamer in a Coca-Cola or a Pepsi is a divine flavor experience that should not be missed. There's even a strawberry-cheesecake-flavored coffee creamer out there, and it's begging to be mixed with a lemon-lime-flavored soda like Sprite or 7up. Get unique and try pairing it with a can of ginger ale. Ginger and strawberries and cream are a trio of flavors that never disappoint in a sweet treat. If choosing a brand of coffee creamer to use seems daunting, don't fret. Here are 15 coffee creamer brands, ranked from worst to best.