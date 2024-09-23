Give Your Soda An Irresistibly Sweet Twist With Coffee Creamer
There are so many ways to stay cool with an icy beverage, it's no wonder adding coffee creamer to soda is more than a trend. It's delicious and fun, and the possibilities here are endless. Oh, and it's easy, and you can control the calories and the sugar and still have the perfect, perky treat.
If you don't know where to start, it's simple: Pick your favorite soda. Any soda can be paired with creamer, so feel free to get funky. The OG combination is to mix Diet Coke with coffee creamer and lime, but there are plenty of fizzy aficionados mixing up all kinds of sweet and creamy concoctions. Anything goes here, like whipping up a creamy Mountain Dew or a creamy Orange Crush. Fruity sodas are completely fair game and highly encouraged.
The other trick is to pair the soda with a flavored creamer. A caramel macchiato-flavored creamer in a Coca-Cola or a Pepsi is a divine flavor experience that should not be missed. There's even a strawberry-cheesecake-flavored coffee creamer out there, and it's begging to be mixed with a lemon-lime-flavored soda like Sprite or 7up. Get unique and try pairing it with a can of ginger ale. Ginger and strawberries and cream are a trio of flavors that never disappoint in a sweet treat. If choosing a brand of coffee creamer to use seems daunting, don't fret. Here are 15 coffee creamer brands, ranked from worst to best.
Use this much creamer, and don't skimp on ice
The amount of creamer to add to your soda is up to you, but a good place to start is 2 tablespoons. Most recipes for adding creamer to soda call for about 4 tablespoons per 8-ounce soda for the perfect ratio. Don't try switching out the creamer for another dairy product, though. It might curdle. Coffee creamer contains stabilizers that help oil and water remain blended (emulsified) so you can mix it with whatever you like, especially soda.
Now about that ice. It's a priority. Buy a bag of pellet ice from Sonic like the rest of the soda heads out there or get fancy at home and learn to correct the 10 biggest mistakes you're making with ice cubes.
Now, it's time to party. Make your new favorite drink sparkle with one of these 14 unique ways experts garnish non-alcoholic drinks, or keep it casual. It's fine. These drinks are made for Mondays, too. It can even be an entire meal if you add protein powder, and that opens the door to many drink powder possibilities. Lemonade, electrolytes, you get the picture. All of them can be added to a creamy soda for a DIY drink that's all about your imagination and your favorite coffee creamer.