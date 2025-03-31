Make Miso Soup Even More Comforting With 2 Everyday Ingredients

A steamy bowl of miso soup always leaves one satisfied. Rife with a rich, umami flavor, the silky broth has a taste and feel that soothes the soul. A swirl of miso paste in hot water is enough to make the dish taste delicious, but miso soup is even more comforting with the addition of onions and potatoes.

Simple miso soup is often bulked up with tofu and minced green onions, but potatoes and yellow onions are great replacements that lend the dish a heartier feel. Like tofu, potatoes are naturally mild, allowing them to soak in the flavors of whatever you'd like them to. When boiled, the tender potatoes absorb the savoriness of miso soup; their insides turn smooth and creamy, making the dish even more comforting. Yellow onions have a subtle pungency that meshes well with the tangy miso, and a sweetness that balances out the entire dish. Less piquant than their green counterparts, yellow onion's mellow round out the hearty soup.

After chopping up the potatoes into bite-sized pieces and thinly slicing the onions, add them to a pot with dashi and water and bring everything to a boil. Once the potatoes and onions have softened, lower the heat, gently swirl in a spoonful of miso paste, and take the soup off the stove.