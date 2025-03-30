Alton Brown's Clever Hack For Cutting Brownies Cleanly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even for something as simple and delicious as a batch of brownies, an easy and clever kitchen hack is always useful. Those who have stood over a cooled pan of brownies with a knife know that it can be nerve-wracking or even downright difficult to cut them evenly or cleanly. Instead of Insta-worthy treats, bakers can be left with delicious, albeit uncleanly cut brownies because a knife wasn't sharp enough or they stuck to the pan.

Fortunately, do-it-all foodist Alton Brown has an answer for that. Brown, who has a whole bag of cooking tricks up his sleeve, gets clean-cut brownies with the help of a pizza cutter, which he detailed in his recipe for cocoa brownies. Yes, the pizza cutter is prized for its ability to cut through peppers, pepperoni, and cheese with ease. But it can be a jack-of-all-trades that cuts through brownies without ripping or tearing the sweet treats.

Brown told Fast Company that his favorite cutter is the Zyliss Pizza Wheel. It can cut through a pan of brownies in just a few slices in one direction, creating uniformly sized brownies without having to hack away at them. Brown's preference for pizza cutters isn't limited to just brownies, either. He also uses it to slice up perfectly square burger patties for his favorite take on sliders, as he shared on "Good Eats: Reloaded."