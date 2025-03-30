What Type Of Loaf Is Hillbilly Bread?

When you make a sandwich, what type of bread do you pull from the pantry? Maybe you're a fan of classic white bread options or found that pumpernickel pairs surprisingly well with your BLT. Perhaps challah bread of choice for French toast. However, if the fluffy texture and pillowy softness of white bread is what calls your name, and you want something with a little more nutritional benefit, it might be time to fill your breadbox with Hillbilly Old Fashioned Bread.

Despite looking and feeling like any other boring package of white bread, Hillbilly Bread is actually a multigrain loaf. It has the same delicate, pale interior and traditional brown crust as white bread but provides more fiber, potassium, and iron due to the additional grains. The flavor is also slightly different from white bread, typically a little sweeter and denser, thanks to the molasses and honey that can go into making the bread.