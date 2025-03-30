How To Thicken Milk Without Adding Extra Ingredients

We've all been there. You've spent forever making the perfect soup, but it's lacking that rich, creamy consistency you desire. Or you're trying a new recipe for ice cream or custard that calls for thickened milk, and you're already feeling lost. Rather than reaching for flour or cornstarch, try this simple, thickener-free method first: reducing the milk over low heat.

Avoiding thickeners might seem tricky, but it's entirely possible with a little patience and the right technique. The key is to simmer the milk gently so the water evaporates and it becomes more concentrated. All you need is a saucepan, a stove, and a wooden spoon for stirring.

Start by pouring your milk into the saucepan and place it over a low heat. You want to achieve a slow, gentle simmer here, so avoid cranking the temperature up. If the milk starts boiling, you run the risk of it curdling, and no one wants a lumpy sauce or dessert.