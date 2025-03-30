How To Guarantee The Crispiest Spatchcock Turkey Before Putting It In The Oven

If you want the perfect crispy roast turkey for any occasion, the one essential step to make it come out perfectly and make it as easy as possible is spatchcocking. Done with a whole bird, spatchcocking turkey involves removing the backbone and then pressing it flat to spread out. While simple, this is transformative for the way poultry cooks, as it ensures a better distribution of heat that also cooks roasts faster for a perfectly juicy result. But there are other small steps you can take to make your spatchcocked turkey even better, especially when it comes to getting a flavorful, crispy skin. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Courtney Luna, a TikTok carnivore influencer and cookbook author of the international bestseller "Carnivore in the Kitchen: A Fresh and Fun Approach to Meat-Based Meals," to ask how she would prep a spatchcock turkey for the crispiest skin.

Luna gave us an easy first step towards getting that crispy turkey, saying, "You'll want to get the skin really dry by patting with paper towels or allowing to air dry in the fridge uncovered overnight." You should always pat down your bird before your cook, but if you are letting it sit in the fridge overnight, too, rubbing your turkey with a dry brine of salt and baking powder will also help it dry out and crisp up even more. Mixing six tablespoons of kosher salt with two tablespoons of baking powder is a good ratio to start with.