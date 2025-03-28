The Expert Tool All Novice Candy Makers Need In Their Arsenal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You recently discovered how to make your own chocolate Kit Kats, and now you're looking to expand your candy-making repertoire. While there are plenty of mistakes novice candy makers can make, there are also hacks to help aspiring candy makers produce delicious candies with less mess and impressive results. We spoke to Trung Vu, chef and instructor of pastry and baking arts at New York City's Institute of Culinary Education, for tips on how to approach making easy candy recipes at home.

Whether you're looking to prepare gummy bears from scratch or fill chocolates with homemade strawberry jam, Vu suggests investing in a stainless steel sauce gun. Vu cautions that while many beginning candy makers attempt to pour sugar mixtures directly into molds, this move can be wasteful and damaging. Reusable devices can help you get mixtures out of a saucepan and into candy molds without losing materials on the floor or countertop, and a metal apparatus like a sauce gun can keep materials orderly and candy-making processes efficient.