The Best Way To Tenderize Sirloin Tip Roast Is This Cooking Method

Nobody wants to struggle through a tough mouthful of beef. Each part of an animal has a different texture thanks to varying levels of collagen-containing muscle fibers. Sirloin tip comes from the hindquarters of a cow; it's a lean choice and is also the steak cut with the highest protein content. However, you've got to be proactive to get the most tender results, so Tasting Table caught up with celebrity chef Tyler Florence for some tips and tricks. The best approach, he says, is slow braising.

Florence is a Food Network star, restaurateur, and culinary creative director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural music, food, and skiing festival running March 20-27 in Ketchum, Idaho. He'll be debuting "Après Q," a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience, delivering an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails and après-inspired bites. A steak extraordinaire, he knows his way around a cut or two — sirloin tip roast included.

"It gets a little dry. There's not a lot of fat to it," Florence says. "You can certainly roast it medium-rare, but it's not going to eat like a rib-eye, and it's not going to eat like a New York. Any big muscles and stuff like that, it's about braising, right?" Partially submerging the sirloin in something tasty (like a wine and broth blend) imparts flavor while breaking down those tougher fibers into more palatable gelatin.