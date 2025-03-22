The Best Way To Tenderize Sirloin Tip Roast Is This Cooking Method
Nobody wants to struggle through a tough mouthful of beef. Each part of an animal has a different texture thanks to varying levels of collagen-containing muscle fibers. Sirloin tip comes from the hindquarters of a cow; it's a lean choice and is also the steak cut with the highest protein content. However, you've got to be proactive to get the most tender results, so Tasting Table caught up with celebrity chef Tyler Florence for some tips and tricks. The best approach, he says, is slow braising.
Florence is a Food Network star, restaurateur, and culinary creative director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural music, food, and skiing festival running March 20-27 in Ketchum, Idaho. He'll be debuting "Après Q," a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience, delivering an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails and après-inspired bites. A steak extraordinaire, he knows his way around a cut or two — sirloin tip roast included.
"It gets a little dry. There's not a lot of fat to it," Florence says. "You can certainly roast it medium-rare, but it's not going to eat like a rib-eye, and it's not going to eat like a New York. Any big muscles and stuff like that, it's about braising, right?" Partially submerging the sirloin in something tasty (like a wine and broth blend) imparts flavor while breaking down those tougher fibers into more palatable gelatin.
Sirloin tip roast belongs in a tasty beef bourguignon
Here's the thing, your guide to different cuts of steak should come with fine print — which cuts should you pair with which dish? Part of the tenderizing process is picking the ideal match. "If you take sirloin and you cut it into nice cubes, you can make a really good beef bourguignon," Florence advises. A classic boeuf bourguignon recipe is all about braising, pairing perfectly with the robust flavor of sirloin tip roast.
Florence recommends starting with two-by-two chunks — floured, seasoned, and seared to a nice brown crust. Begin with a Dutch oven before progressing to a slow cooker; it's initially a meaty version of musical chairs. "Beef in, beef out, vegetables in, vegetables out, and then you want to deglaze with a little bit of red wine," he explains.
"Then it's just about the braise," Florence continues. "So you hit it with a little bit of beef stock, a little bit of red wine, and garlic cloves, and bay leaf, and rosemary, and a couple of peppercorns, which are really great. "Throw in a big slab of lemon peel in there, too, so it's nice and fresh, and just let it go for three, four hours, until you just take it and just tenderize and just tears almost." Sirloin tip can be a delightfully tender piece of beef if you follow Florence's recommendations.