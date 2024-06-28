Sirloin Tip Roast Is The Overlooked Cut Of Meat For An Easy And Hearty Dinner

A good cut of beef can always be transformed into a perfectly hearty meal. Whether it's pan-seared or braised, you should be able to count on it to consistently be savory and filling. Though we all have our go-to meats to fit this criteria, often compiled from a list of the most popular cuts of beef, there are underrated kinds like sirloin tip roast that work just as well.

Sirloin tip roast isn't the most well-known cut of beef. While favored meats tend to come from the loin or rib area of a cow, the sirloin tip roast is the front part of the cow's hind legs. Since that muscle sees a lot of movement, the cut is quite lean, meaning it's not going to be everyone's top choice. It can also be a little tough, the opposite of the tender, fatty cuts of beef that are sought after. Yet, sirloin tip roast isn't entirely irredeemable.

As the name suggests, roasting the beef is an ideal option for preparing. When cooked long enough, the sirloin tip roast turns tender, its lean muscles softening. The cut also has that classic beefy flavor that makes it a deliciously cozy dinner, especially when paired with a rich side like creamy garlic mashed red potatoes. As savory as it is, sirloin tip roast is considered a budget cut of beef, making it both affordable and extremely filling.