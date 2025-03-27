14 Facts You Didn't Know About Cheese Wheels

Cheese has been around for millennia — the earliest evidence points to pottery cheese strainers that were discovered in Poland dating back 7,500 years. The oldest intact cheese found was dated to be 3,200 years old, a testament to its enduring legacy, if not for its stinky aroma. From accidental curds to intentional crafting of countless cheese varieties, people have cherished cheese for generations, and history is full of fascinating anecdotes to prove it. Some even turned cheese into weapons during ancient religious festivals, like the Hittites roughly 4,000 years ago. Over the centuries, that cheesy passion evolved and today we have the pleasure of choosing from endless options.

But how did the shape of the cheese wheel come about? And is there any purpose to its roundness? After all, when you're shopping at the store, you're likely to find blocks, slices, cubes, and wedges. To explore this, we consulted with Shannon Bonilla, American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and licensed Wisconsin cheesemaker, and owner David Major and manager Lindsey Datz of Vermont Shepherd for insights into the cheese wheel's origins, significance, and appeal.