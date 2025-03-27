10 Ramen Spot Red Flags: How To Tell If A Restaurant Will Be Bad

Ramen is much more than a bowl of noodle soup; it is a symbol of Japanese culture. Ramen started life as a simple street food but has since become a global phenomenon, gaining huge popularity in the U.S. in the early 2000s. Today, ramen occupies a well-deserved place on the list of America's favorite foods. At Tasting Table, we have identified 27 commonly found types of ramen, but despite the wide variety, most are made from just three core components: broth, noodles, and toppings.

Broths are comprised of mainly four different types: shoyu, shio, tonkotsu, and miso. Ramen noodles are usually made from wheat flour, salt, water, and a special alkaline water called kansui. Their size and density change depending on how they are shaped and how much kansui is used. Finally, toppings are placed on top of the noodles and can include eggs, meat, vegetables, fats, and spices.

While there aren't as many ramen restaurants in the U.S. as in Japan, ramen shops are still plentiful in many states. A scroll through a food delivery app or a walk down a restaurant-laden street in a busy city, and you'll likely be face-to-face with an establishment serving ramen. However, not all of the places we find are gems. Some will only lead to disappointment — it's happened to the best of us. That's why it's important to keep a lookout for red flags. To help us identify the red flags that indicate a bad ramen restaurant, be it in Japan or the U.S., we spoke to two experts: Namiko Chen from Just One Cookbook and Kyle Taylor from Palate Passport.