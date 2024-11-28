A Viral Reddit Thread Is Throwing Shade On The Most Horrific Restaurant Red Flags

We've all got at least one restaurant horror story, and now a viral reddit thread is shedding light on some of the most gruesome dining experiences. Recently, an r/AskReddit subreddit ask commenters to share some of their biggest restaurant red flags, and it must be true that misery loves company because people were more than eager to share. As of this writing, the thread has nearly 10,000 likes and more than 6,400 comments.

The AskReddit thread in question, "What is something that is an automatic 'I am not eating here, we need to leave.' At a restaurant?" inspired thousands of people to share their worst restaurant experiences. Commenters shared stories about foul smells, rude restaurant staff, bad health department ratings, and more. Several commenters recounted dining at eateries that appeared to be mob fronts. Others mentioned various vermin, definitely an automatic red flag. Some described restaurant experiences that seem almost unbelievable — Reddit user Normal_Constant7582, for example, wrote, "Saw a dead deer being taken into the kitchen round the back. Fur, hooves, in full rigor mortis ... Chef threatened me when he noticed me watching."

TokyoBayRay wrote, "I went to [a] cafe in Italy for a coffee and, whilst pondering a lunch order, my wife asked to use the bathroom. Owner replied (in Italian) 'OK, but it's full of acid.' Figured [our] Italian was bad and we got the wrong end of the stick. Nope, a billowing cloud of choking gas was emanating from the toilet." And plenty of other restaurant red flags.