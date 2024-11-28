A Viral Reddit Thread Is Throwing Shade On The Most Horrific Restaurant Red Flags
We've all got at least one restaurant horror story, and now a viral reddit thread is shedding light on some of the most gruesome dining experiences. Recently, an r/AskReddit subreddit ask commenters to share some of their biggest restaurant red flags, and it must be true that misery loves company because people were more than eager to share. As of this writing, the thread has nearly 10,000 likes and more than 6,400 comments.
The AskReddit thread in question, "What is something that is an automatic 'I am not eating here, we need to leave.' At a restaurant?" inspired thousands of people to share their worst restaurant experiences. Commenters shared stories about foul smells, rude restaurant staff, bad health department ratings, and more. Several commenters recounted dining at eateries that appeared to be mob fronts. Others mentioned various vermin, definitely an automatic red flag. Some described restaurant experiences that seem almost unbelievable — Reddit user Normal_Constant7582, for example, wrote, "Saw a dead deer being taken into the kitchen round the back. Fur, hooves, in full rigor mortis ... Chef threatened me when he noticed me watching."
TokyoBayRay wrote, "I went to [a] cafe in Italy for a coffee and, whilst pondering a lunch order, my wife asked to use the bathroom. Owner replied (in Italian) 'OK, but it's full of acid.' Figured [our] Italian was bad and we got the wrong end of the stick. Nope, a billowing cloud of choking gas was emanating from the toilet." And plenty of other restaurant red flags.
Unforgettable restaurant red flags
Most restaurant managers strive to create a welcoming atmosphere, especially at the front door. People who responded to this AskReddit question make it clear, however, that it's easy to drive patrons away by neglecting the basics, such as cleanliness (David Chang judges a restaurant by its bathroom), courtesy, and ambiance. Some Reddit members voiced restaurant concerns that many people experience. User Johnnypistolero, for example, stated that his restaurant red flag was, "CHILDREN RUNNING UNATTENDED!!!" There's nothing more frustrating than watching oblivious parents enjoy their meals while their children are ruining yours.
Then there are the cleanliness complaints. User Itsbellasworldx and quite a few other commenters shared a common pet peeve. "If the menus are sticky or dirty, that's an automatic 'I'm out' for me," Itsbellasworldx wrote. Personal hygiene is another concern. Obvious-Laugh-1954 related a jarring incident, writing, "I once saw a waiter sneeze right into the food he was serving. He took the plates to the customers." User Taylorswiftwaxstatue had a more unusual personal hygiene tale to tell: "I once walked into a fast food place and saw that the cook was [dyeing] her hair while cooking (the bowl with the mixed box dye was literally on the cutting board she was using)." Dyeing one's hair at home is not a simple task; doing it at work introduces a new set of complexities.