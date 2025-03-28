The Worst Lavazza-Brand Whole Bean Coffees, According To Our Taste Test
Some argue that buying whole coffee beans is a surefire way to make the best coffee, and we truly wish it was that simple. In reality, the quality of the beans still matters massively, and you can easily find pre-ground coffee that tastes a lot better than certain freshly ground beans. Even popular coffee brands, like Lavazza, have some misses among the hits. Tasting Table sampled nine Lavazza whole-bean coffees and found these three to be the most underwhelming: Classico, Dolcevita Classico, and Super Crema.
Classico was placed at the very bottom of the list, with our taste tester comparing it to the sad experience of drinking hotel coffee. The flavor and aroma both fell flat, which was pointed out by other customers as well. Nobody likes a boring cup of coffee, but unfortunately, that's exactly what you're getting with Lavazza Classico. In the United States, this blend has recently been rebranded as Dolcevita Classico, and even though Lavazza claims that only the package has changed, our taste tester actually found a slight improvement in the U.S. version. The flavor of this coffee was more pronounced, even bringing out slight undertones of dried fruit, as promised on the package. Still, the overall cup was nothing special, so the rebranded Dolcevita couldn't climb any higher than No. 7 on our ranking.
Super Crema whole-bean coffee comes with promising aroma but weak flavor
The Super Crema blend was rated second-to-last on our ranking, mostly because it overpromised and underdelivered. The aroma of the coffee was there; the flavor was not. Made from 60% Arabica and 40% Robusta, the blend promises a sweet and bitter aroma with full-bodied flavor, but customers report that the taste is mostly just bitter, potentially only improved by adding massive amounts of cream and sugar, which is ultimately not what any of us are looking for in a good cup. Considering that Super Crema is made from espresso beans, which are different from regular coffee beans, some customers were also disappointed at the lack of proper crema — quite an ironic outcome, considering the blend's name.
Now you know which Lavazza coffees to pass on the store shelf, but which ones did well on the taste test? Espresso Barista Gran Crema was the winner; thanks to its strong intensity and piercing flavor, it's a true dark coffee delight. If you want something with a more complex flavor, Classico Crema e Gusto ranked as a very close second by impressing our taste tester with its unique, spice-driven flavor profile — and actually delivering on the crema.