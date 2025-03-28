The Worst Lavazza-Brand Whole Bean Coffees, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some argue that buying whole coffee beans is a surefire way to make the best coffee, and we truly wish it was that simple. In reality, the quality of the beans still matters massively, and you can easily find pre-ground coffee that tastes a lot better than certain freshly ground beans. Even popular coffee brands, like Lavazza, have some misses among the hits. Tasting Table sampled nine Lavazza whole-bean coffees and found these three to be the most underwhelming: Classico, Dolcevita Classico, and Super Crema.

Classico was placed at the very bottom of the list, with our taste tester comparing it to the sad experience of drinking hotel coffee. The flavor and aroma both fell flat, which was pointed out by other customers as well. Nobody likes a boring cup of coffee, but unfortunately, that's exactly what you're getting with Lavazza Classico. In the United States, this blend has recently been rebranded as Dolcevita Classico, and even though Lavazza claims that only the package has changed, our taste tester actually found a slight improvement in the U.S. version. The flavor of this coffee was more pronounced, even bringing out slight undertones of dried fruit, as promised on the package. Still, the overall cup was nothing special, so the rebranded Dolcevita couldn't climb any higher than No. 7 on our ranking.