Rolled Vs Poured Fondant: What Difference Does It Make For Cake?

If you've gotten to the point where you are debating the choice between rolled and poured fondant for your cake you are crossing over the threshold to serious baking. Fondant is a relatively polarizing ingredient because of its strong flavor, and it isn't something you would have seen home bakers using for decades, being mostly the purview of professional bakers and wedding cakes. That's because fondant can be tricky to make compared to icing or frosting, and its purpose — making more intricate decorations — is only really useful to dedicated professional-level bakers. But that was before Instagram and cooking shows convinced a lot of people they can and should be turning out stunning-looking cakes in their own kitchen. So we reached out to world-renowned patissier Adriano Zumbo, to get a crash course in the difference between rolled and poured fondant, and how we should be using them.

Both fondants are sugar coatings, but Zumbo says the moisture content, other ingredients, and how they are formed are all different. "Pouring fondant is a sugar syrup cooked to 246 degrees Fahrenheit (115 degrees Celsius) and then moved and agitated as it cools to thicken and turn opaque and white," he says. "Rolled fondant is also a sugar based recipe that has fat, sugar alcohol, thickeners and sometimes starches added to form a dough like mass that is pliable and stretchy and ready to roll." And each form lends itself to different cakes and recipes.