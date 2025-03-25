Golden Vs Dark Maple Syrup: What's The Difference?

When the term "liquid cold" was first coined, they were talking about maple syrup, right? Natural maple syrup is one of the many delectable treasures this earth provides. So much can be done with just this one beautiful ingredient. There's the obvious and iconic topping for pancakes, waffles and French toast, the traditional maple candy and taffy, and there are less-conventional ways to use maple syrup, like as a sweetener for coffee and salad dressings.

"Maple syrup" can actually be somewhat of a vague term, depending on who you ask. The syrup section of your grocery store will more than likely be stocked with a range of "maple syrups," ranging from artificially dyed and flavored high-fructose corn syrup to authentic, natural maple syrups in a variety of grades. We're going to choose to leave the fake, corn syrup-based versions at the store and instead dig a little further into pure maple syrup grades. Specifically, the difference between golden and dark-grade maple syrup. These are two of the more common grades to find in the supermarket, and knowing what sets them apart could unlock a new world of maple recipes and uses. After all, maple syrup can be as complex and intriguing as the world's finest wines, cheese, and liquors.