Golden Vs Dark Maple Syrup: What's The Difference?
When the term "liquid cold" was first coined, they were talking about maple syrup, right? Natural maple syrup is one of the many delectable treasures this earth provides. So much can be done with just this one beautiful ingredient. There's the obvious and iconic topping for pancakes, waffles and French toast, the traditional maple candy and taffy, and there are less-conventional ways to use maple syrup, like as a sweetener for coffee and salad dressings.
"Maple syrup" can actually be somewhat of a vague term, depending on who you ask. The syrup section of your grocery store will more than likely be stocked with a range of "maple syrups," ranging from artificially dyed and flavored high-fructose corn syrup to authentic, natural maple syrups in a variety of grades. We're going to choose to leave the fake, corn syrup-based versions at the store and instead dig a little further into pure maple syrup grades. Specifically, the difference between golden and dark-grade maple syrup. These are two of the more common grades to find in the supermarket, and knowing what sets them apart could unlock a new world of maple recipes and uses. After all, maple syrup can be as complex and intriguing as the world's finest wines, cheese, and liquors.
What categorizes a pure maple syrup as golden?
To understand the different grades, you must first understand the basics of production. Maple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees, which comes out of the tree as a completely clear and watery liquid. Once that liquid is boiled and the water evaporates, the golden tones, thick texture and caramelly flavors develop. There are technically four grades of pure maple syrup: Golden, Amber, Dark, and Very Dark. Golden is the lightest of all the syrup grades in both taste, texture, and color.
What makes Golden maple syrup unique is that it is made from sap harvested early in the sugaring season. In Canada, where most of the world's maple syrup is produced, this is typically around mid-January. Because of its delicate flavor, Golden maple syrup works best in coffee, as a substitute for sugar while baking, as a topping on a yogurt parfait, or as a finishing drizzle on dishes like roasted carrots and whipped ricotta. It doesn't have a robust maple flavor like the darker grades, so it is great for adding subtle sweetness without overpowering the palate.
What is dark-grade maple syrup?
Pure maple syrup that has been categorized as Dark grade is, well, much darker than Golden syrup. It is made from maple sap collected late in the sugaring season and has a stronger, sweeter, and more intense maple flavor than its lighter counterparts. The whole process is reminiscent of the way aging in wooden barrels develops richer colors and flavors in dark rum compared to white rum. Dark maple syrup is a good choice for anyone who really enjoys the taste of maple, as it can pack a bit of a punch. It is best used in marinades, sauces, glazes and recipes like candied maple bacon. It's also an interesting addition to bourbon-based cocktails like a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, or a bourbon hot toddy.
A similarity you'll find between Dark and Golden maple syrup is their nutritional benefits. Pure maple syrup contains over 100 essential vitamins and nutrients such as copper and manganese, and one study found that replacing refined sugars with pure maple syrup led to reduced blood pressure, improved glycemic response, and a loss of some abdominal fat. It goes to show that eating healthy can still be delicious and is all the more reason to pick up some maple syrup on your next trip to the grocery store.