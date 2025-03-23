The No-Tool Hack For Roasting Prime Rib Without A Rack

There are meals fit for royalty or at least when you want to treat guests sitting around your dining room table as such, and a properly roasted prime rib is a fine example. This standing rib roast is different from a rib roast in that it is cut from the primal rib section of a cow, consists of six ribs if you are roasting a whole prime rib, and has the perfect amount of marbling to create a juicy, succulent bite when cooked properly. It is served in thick slices with some beef jus ladled over it. But if you are a bit of a newbie when it comes to roasting this meat and don't have a roasting rack, don't freak out. You can use those bones holding your meat together as a makeshift rack.

The rib bones of a prime rib roast are going to naturally elevate this meat so air can circulate as it cooks. You want to place the fat side of the roast facing up, while the bones are on the bottom. This way the meat itself is not touching the bottom of your pan. It will still give you the even roast you get when you have a rack, but it works in a pinch and no one is the wiser.