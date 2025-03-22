Can Prime Rib Be Cooked In A Crock-Pot?
A crock-pot is a small appliance that doesn't get enough respect. Sure, it can't heat up leftovers or a frozen meal like a microwave, but when you want a delicious home cooked meal and don't have hours to spend tending to it, the slow cooker is your best friend — even if you are cooking a luxurious piece of meat like prime rib. In fact, when it comes to one of the absolute best uses of a slow cooker, cooking this delectable cut of meat needs to be added. This technique is convenient and the end result is tender, succulent, and delicious.
While using a crock-pot is generally reserved for tougher cuts of meat you want to make tender by cooking slow and low, prime rib actually fares well in this contraption. That said, there are a few tips to consider before adapting your favorite prime rib recipe or this expensive cut of meat could end up more like a pot roast. If you plan to cook this pièce de résistance in a slow cooker, plan accordingly. It will take as little as three hours on low heat if you like it cooked medium rare or between four and five hours if you prefer a medium bite.
Score, salt, and sear
Before your prime rib touches the bottom of your slow cooker, you need to prep it. This starts with scoring your prime rib. You can make a fancy diamond or criss-cross shape. The choice is yours, but this will allow the meat to more readily absorb and soak up whatever salts, herbs, or other seasonings you rub all over it prior to cooking. Additionally, if you place your salt-rubbed prime rib in the fridge, uncovered, for as little as 12 hours, this will make it easier to sear the meat and create that beautiful crust. Searing helps lock in the flavor and the juiciness of the meat before you start cooking it slow and low, so don't skip this step.
To determine if your prime rib is done, you will want to break out a meat thermometer. This cut of meat is generally served a little pink, but if you need it a little beyond pink, your thermometer will help ensure you can achieve that without overcooking it. Insert it into the center of the thickest part of the prime rib, it will read about 135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare, 145 degrees Fahrenheit for medium, and 155 degrees Fahrenheit for well. Prime rib and horseradish are a common pairing, but if you want to change things up and add a little zest to your crock-pot meal, consider tempering the rich flavors of prime rib with a dill sauce.