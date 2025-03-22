Can Prime Rib Be Cooked In A Crock-Pot?

A crock-pot is a small appliance that doesn't get enough respect. Sure, it can't heat up leftovers or a frozen meal like a microwave, but when you want a delicious home cooked meal and don't have hours to spend tending to it, the slow cooker is your best friend — even if you are cooking a luxurious piece of meat like prime rib. In fact, when it comes to one of the absolute best uses of a slow cooker, cooking this delectable cut of meat needs to be added. This technique is convenient and the end result is tender, succulent, and delicious.

While using a crock-pot is generally reserved for tougher cuts of meat you want to make tender by cooking slow and low, prime rib actually fares well in this contraption. That said, there are a few tips to consider before adapting your favorite prime rib recipe or this expensive cut of meat could end up more like a pot roast. If you plan to cook this pièce de résistance in a slow cooker, plan accordingly. It will take as little as three hours on low heat if you like it cooked medium rare or between four and five hours if you prefer a medium bite.