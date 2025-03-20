The Best (And Worst) Types Of Chicken To Smoke, According To A Chef

Of all the different ways to cook chicken, smoking is amongst the tastiest. The meat is slow-cooked over charcoal or wood chipping and gradually infused with flavor from the smoke, seasoning, and marinades. Not all types of chicken achieve equal results, though. What should you look for when buying cuts for the smoker? Tasting Table caught up with a carnivore queen to find the best (and worst) choices. As the cookbook author of the international bestseller "Carnivore in the Kitchen: A Fresh and Fun Approach to Meat-Based Meals," Courtney Luna has more than a few tricks up her sleeve.

Generally speaking, wings, thighs, breasts, and whole chickens are the preferred cuts. A large whole bird is actually the easiest to smoke. However, the best chicken is ultimately the healthiest. "Choosing organic and free-range would be best," the TikTok carnivore influencer explains, "but ordering from a local farm that also uses feed that is free of corn and soy would be even better." Avoid lower nutritional grain-fed meat.

The preservation method used with the chicken is also crucially important. "Fresh would be ideal, but if frozen, avoid ones that have excess ice crystals, which can indicate freezer burn," Luna warns. "The best bet would be to avoid the pre-brined, as that can make it too salty and possibly affect the smoke absorption."