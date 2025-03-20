The Best (And Worst) Types Of Chicken To Smoke, According To A Chef
Of all the different ways to cook chicken, smoking is amongst the tastiest. The meat is slow-cooked over charcoal or wood chipping and gradually infused with flavor from the smoke, seasoning, and marinades. Not all types of chicken achieve equal results, though. What should you look for when buying cuts for the smoker? Tasting Table caught up with a carnivore queen to find the best (and worst) choices. As the cookbook author of the international bestseller "Carnivore in the Kitchen: A Fresh and Fun Approach to Meat-Based Meals," Courtney Luna has more than a few tricks up her sleeve.
Generally speaking, wings, thighs, breasts, and whole chickens are the preferred cuts. A large whole bird is actually the easiest to smoke. However, the best chicken is ultimately the healthiest. "Choosing organic and free-range would be best," the TikTok carnivore influencer explains, "but ordering from a local farm that also uses feed that is free of corn and soy would be even better." Avoid lower nutritional grain-fed meat.
The preservation method used with the chicken is also crucially important. "Fresh would be ideal, but if frozen, avoid ones that have excess ice crystals, which can indicate freezer burn," Luna warns. "The best bet would be to avoid the pre-brined, as that can make it too salty and possibly affect the smoke absorption."
How to smoke the best types of chicken
You know what they say about the best-laid plans; a few mistakes can ruin even the best choice of chicken. Luna has some wise words to get your dreamiest smoked chicken up-and-running (not literally). Firstly, there's a knack for retaining juiciness when smoking whole birds. "Use a water pan in the smoker to maintain moisture" she explains. "Cooking slow and steady." Another common textural hiccup — this time for all types of cuts — is establishing a perfect exterior. "Finish the cooking over high heat or crisp it up under the broiler after smoking."
Not quite sure when enough is enough? Here's how to tell when your meat is smoked properly: Check for a pecan brown color and tenderness to the touch. The USDA also stipulates that chicken should be cooked until an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and chefs commonly smoke at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Accurate measuring tools are worthy investments, like this AMMZO digital meat thermometer or highly-rated Alpha Grillers gadget.
Texture aside, flavor is the backbone of perfectly smoking. Always consider the best types of wood to use for flavorful smoked chicken; mild fruit woods like apple and cherry are popular options. Almond imparts nuttiness, while oak is stronger. Interestingly, chicken absorbs flavor better when cold, too; transport it straight from refrigerator to smoker for the tastiest results. Don't be shy with seasoning like paprika, either; it's the one spice Alton Brown credits for his perfect chicken dish.