The Best Types Of Wood To Use For Flavorful Smoked Chicken

When the pull of barbecue takes hold, many naturally think of hearty meats like pork shoulder, spare ribs, and brisket that have been quite nearly melted in the hazy, mild heat of the smoker. But delicate cuts deserve their turn in the smoke, and quite possibly the king of the smoked white meats is chicken. Beyond the sultry flavor it delivers, smoked chicken is relatively easy to prepare for all you nascent grill masters out there. While there are many variables to consider when making smoked chicken, one that consistently comes up is what type of wood is best suited to the task.

Obviously, when compared to other barbecue fare, chicken is a milder meat. As such, it is much more of a canvas for the influence of marinades, rubs, and smoke. Wood for barbecue can range from robust hickory to Texas favorite mesquite. Each type has unique characteristics that make them prized by pit masters for various uses. Chicken, mild as it is, can easily be overshadowed by a cloud of smoke from some of the stronger flavored woods; if you're aiming for balance, look elsewhere.

Rather, turn to fruit woods for smoked chicken that shines in more ways than one. Apple and cherry are the most common, and each ably smokes chicken and other poultry without leaving the meat tasting like it fell right in the fire. With all woods, though, it's important to understand the properties of each.