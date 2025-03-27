Use This Classic Bread For A Cheap, Southern-Style Berry Trifle

Looking at a trifle and its grand, colorful appearance, you'd almost forget how simple it is. Just layers of fruits, whipped cream, perhaps some custard and jello, and sponge cake stacked together — who knew such a fundamental concept could create one of the most classic, beloved desserts? In all of its creamy, fruit-studded glory, this traditional British dessert needs little changing, but hey, an ingredient swap every now and then is always fun to try. A Southern-style trifle, for example, might be the final missing piece needed to complete your meal. The trick to making it? Swapping out sponge cake for cornbread.

Cornbread is arguably the cornerstone of Southern comfort food, adored for its ability to wrap a buttery corn-flavored hug around your taste buds every time you eat it. Compared to sponge cake or ladyfingers, it's also a cheaper and easier alternative should you ever need to make trifles in a pinch. It still makes for a light and fluffy base, but not with the usual refinement expected in trifles. Instead, cornbread embodies the rustic charm of Southern cuisine, with a subtle flavor you can almost taste just by looking at its golden exterior. Texture-wise, it's soft to the core, yet still dense enough to hold up against waves of custard, fruity mixtures, and whipped cream. It becomes tender, yes, but it never loses its delightful grainy bite.