The Worst Vegan Chocolate Bar On The Market Is A Shark Tank Product Gone Wrong

Whether you're vegan or just allergic to dairy like me, you know what a struggle it can be to get your hands on some good vegan chocolate. We have some killer recipes for vegan chocolate cakes and chocolate mousses, but what do you do when you're just craving a simple, easy chocolate bar? A quick jaunt out into the chocolate aisle will make it obvious just how few options you have to ponder over. We at Tasting Table found 16 brands of vegan chocolate to try on your behalf, and we've done the work of ranking them from worst to best so you'll know which to swerve and which to grab the next time you hit your local grocery store. Though there were some real gems on the list, the worst vegan chocolate bar on our list ended up being Gatsby Sea Salt Extra Dark Chocolate.

Gatsby is a chocolate company featured on Shark Tank back in 2023, marketing itself as a health-conscious treat with a low calorie and sugar count and high-quality ingredients. Though the brothers who founded the company eventually struck a deal, they sure weren't getting a lot of nibbles at first. Unfortunately, take one bite out of this chocolate bar, and you'll understand the hesitance.