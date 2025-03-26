Here's How Long Frozen Chicken Should Last Once Thawed
Life today feels like we're jetting from one task to the next, busy every moment of the day until that almost-ethereal moment we lay our heads down on the pillow at bedtime. So anything that can make our lives easier is embraced, whether it's shopping online and having our goods delivered to our doorstep, or having our frozen food thawed and ready to cook when we get home.
But thawing frozen food has some safety steps that come with it. That whole chicken or those chicken pieces that you're planning to turn into a tasty weeknight chicken dinner really shouldn't be left out on the counter to thaw throughout the day. And if you get home later than expected and have to hustle something quicker than chicken, can you keep that thawed bird in the fridge for another day? We're here to spill the beans on these questions.
According to USDA guidelines, frozen chicken that has been thawed in the refrigerator should last one to two days once defrosted. But if you've used faster thawing methods, you will need to cook that chickaroo the same day.
Three ways to thaw your frozen bird
Frozen chicken thawed in the refrigerator is your safest thawing method, though it will take time so will need some pre-planning. Ideally, remove the meat from the freezer and place in the fridge the night before you want to use it; the USDA suggests 24 hours per 5 pounds of meat. This is because your fridge is ideally kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, with temperatures above that increasingly conducive to bacteria growing and multiplying on your chicken. Pathogens on your chicken are a huge health risk to your family that could lead to severe food poisoning. Another benefit of fridge-thawed chicken is that it can be refrozen up to a day or two after thawing if needs be.
The other methods of thawing frozen chicken include placing it in a bowl of cold tap water, in a leak-proof bag. You'll need to change the water every 30 minutes or so otherwise the iciness of the chicken cools the water and slows down the thawing process. You can also thaw your chicken in the microwave if you're strapped for time. Just be aware that chicken thawed through these two methods will need to be cooked immediately after thawing to avoid bacterial growth. It can, however, be frozen once cooked and cooled.
And if you've ever wondered if you can cook your chicken from frozen and skip the thawing process altogether, the answer is yes. It is perfectly safe to do so, but be aware that your cooking time will take around 50% longer than the time recommended in your recipe or on the chicken packaging. You can even boil your chicken from frozen, which has the advantage of ensuring even heat distribution.