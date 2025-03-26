Here's How Long Frozen Chicken Should Last Once Thawed

Life today feels like we're jetting from one task to the next, busy every moment of the day until that almost-ethereal moment we lay our heads down on the pillow at bedtime. So anything that can make our lives easier is embraced, whether it's shopping online and having our goods delivered to our doorstep, or having our frozen food thawed and ready to cook when we get home.

But thawing frozen food has some safety steps that come with it. That whole chicken or those chicken pieces that you're planning to turn into a tasty weeknight chicken dinner really shouldn't be left out on the counter to thaw throughout the day. And if you get home later than expected and have to hustle something quicker than chicken, can you keep that thawed bird in the fridge for another day? We're here to spill the beans on these questions.

According to USDA guidelines, frozen chicken that has been thawed in the refrigerator should last one to two days once defrosted. But if you've used faster thawing methods, you will need to cook that chickaroo the same day.