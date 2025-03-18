Here's What You Need To Know Before Boiling Frozen Chicken

Boiling may not be the most glamorous way to cook chicken, but it has its benefits. In addition to being a healthier and hands-off preparation, the moist-heat method also keeps meat juicy and plump — even if the poultry is cooked from frozen. The reality is that boiling can be a godsend when defrosting chicken isn't feasible. But, prior to tossing bone-in thighs and skinless chicken breasts into a pot, there are a few things you should know about the process.

Frozen poultry, like fresh chicken, must be handled carefully to avoid the spread of harmful bacteria. Along with keeping meat and its packaging separate from other foods, it's important to exercise caution when adding the frozen chicken into a cooking vessel. For example, dropping frosty pieces of protein into a bubbling pot can cause water to splatter, which is unsanitary and unsafe. A better option is to place the frozen chicken in a pot and then fill it with water. But, that's not the only consideration to bear in mind.

Frozen chicken is particularly at risk of uneven cooking. To guarantee that the meat cooks uniformly and is suitable for consumption, it's best to fill your pot with cold water as this allows the chicken and the water to heat up at the same rate. Additionally, using enough liquid (poultry should be well covered) can also ensure optimal heat distribution. Of course, abiding by the right cooking techniques and timelines is key, too. This brings us to our next topic...