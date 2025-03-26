Do You Need To Salt The Water When Steaming Vegetables?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steaming your veggies is a great — and healthy — way to prepare them. Because they're not sitting in the water, with all the nutrients boiling out of them, but rather being cooked independently by the steam, they retain more of their nutritional goodness, as well as their color. Research shows that boiling your veggies directly in water can result in a loss of up to 60% to 70% of some of the nutrients in them, while steaming sits at a loss of only 9% to 15% of their vitamin C, phytochemicals, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Clearly, steamed vegetables don't deserve their bad reputation. One thing with boiling your vegetables is that you can add salt to the water, which then infuses into the veggies to give them more upfront flavor, despite the nutrient loss.

But would this have the same effect when steaming your veggies? The general consensus is no. This is because when the hot water evaporates and becomes steam, it cannot hold the heavy solid compounds that salt is primarily made of, namely sodium chloride. So, the steam can't carry the saltiness into the veggies. This is actually how we get many of the types of salt that we use at home. Seawater or salt brines are exposed to the sun and wind, which causes the water to evaporate, leaving the solid salt compounds behind. These are then processed and packaged into what we use at our tables.