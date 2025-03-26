High Noon Vs White Claw: Who Makes The Better Canned Tequila Cocktail?

In the showdown between hard seltzer industry leaders, everyone's a winner ... at least from the consumer side (hard seltzer rules). But, woe to the brands, only one can come out on top, and in Tasting Table's ranking of 14 popular canned tequila drink brands, we ranked White Claw above High Noon. For both of these fizzy bad boys, a carbonated mouthfeel keeps it light and crushable, quantity-wise, and happily, both brands come at a comparable price point. At a Target in Chicago, an eight-pack of White Claw Tequila Smash runs for $18.99, and an eight-pack of High Noon tequila seltzers costs $19.99. However, the price, 5% ABV, and base spirit are about where the similarities end.

High Noon Tequila Seltzers come in four flavors: grapefruit, lime, blood orange, and prickly pear. As we mentioned in our review, this quartet definitely gets the job done, carrying the torch of the reliable, classic High Noon flavors. But, that's about all we could say. The taste was relatively one-note, and just a touch too sweet, leaving us not overwhelmed or underwhelmed but simply "whelmed." Although, the tequila grapefruit flavor makes a decent paloma dupe.

White Claw Tequila Smash is also available in four flavors: pineapple passionfruit, mango tamarind, lime prickly pear, and strawberry guava. Where White Claw shines over the competition is its flavor duality. By fusing classic White Claw flavors together, this canned bevy brings impressive sophistication and dimensionality that doesn't compromise RTD convenience for the ease of foregoing a cocktail shaker.