How To Buy And Prep Salmon For Delicious Carpaccio

Although carpaccio was originally a raw beef dish — created for a countess in Italy who couldn't have cooked meat — these days, it is made from a number of different meats and fish, including salmon. It's also easy to prepare at home, either as a treat for yourself or as an elevated appetizer for a lunch or dinner party. We spoke with Ed Cotton, chef and partner at Jack & Charlie's and Leonetta in New York City to get some pro tips on how to buy and prep salmon for delicious homemade carpaccio.

Chef Cotton says, "I tend to buy Faroe Island Salmon, which has a cleaner flavor than Atlantic salmon." Salmon from the Faroe Islands (an archipelago between Norway and Iceland) is farmed Atlantic salmon that's reared in its home waters without using antibiotics. If you can't find Faroe Islands salmon, sockeye, king (aka chinook), and coho are all good choices. Whatever kind of salmon you do get, pick the freshest fish you can — look for sashimi or sushi grade. Cotton has a tip when you're buying, too, saying, "Buy a thick filet and something with skin off. With the thicker filet you can get longer cuts instead of short little ones." Be sure to clean your filet or side of salmon very well, then wrap it in plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for a short while for easier slicing — it's the same trick that makes slicing beef carpaccio simple and is also Gordon Ramsay's tip for perfectly sliced tuna carpaccio.