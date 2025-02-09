Slicing Beef Carpaccio Is Simple With This One Trick

One of the defining features of beef carpaccio, aside from the rawness of the meat, is that the beef slices are paper thin — this thinness, after all, is what separates carpaccio from crudo. However, the preparation is easier said than done; anyone who's ever tried to slice a soft and slippery piece of raw beef knows it can be difficult to get it super thin. Before you despair and relegate beef carpaccio to a restaurant-only dish, know that there's a simple trick that will make slicing beef carpaccio a breeze: Partially freezing the meat first before slicing it.

Advertisement

Freezing meat before you cut it has long been the trick to getting the thinnest meat slices for your stir-fry, since it firms up the meat, making it easier to cut and slice. It's arguably even more important for carpaccio, since those beef slices need to be thinner, around ⅛ of an inch or less. It's easy to do. First pat your beef dry before you place it in the freezer. How long it should stay there depends on the size of that piece of beef and your freezer, but usually around an hour is a good amount of time. You don't actually want the beef to be totally frozen, as completely frozen meat is hard to cut or slice, but you do want it chilled enough for easier slicing.