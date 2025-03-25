The Creamy Key Ingredient That Makes Turkish Pasta So Delicious

The most iconic Turkish recipes may not include pasta, but Turkish pasta is a viral TikTok pasta worth making. And the one creamy key ingredient that makes Turkish pasta so delicious is Greek yogurt. A tangy yet creamy ingredient — also used in famous Turkish meze dips like Haydari and Havuç tarator — yogurt is the base of the pasta sauce used in the viral TikTok video and recipe shared by Anna Paul.

The video shows how Turkish pasta is essentially a deconstructed dish in which toppings, sauce, and pasta are made separately and then layered onto each individual plate. To make the sauce, Paul's mother simply adds crushed garlic and salt to a carton of Greek yogurt, like full-fat Chobani, and calls it a day. The dairy richness, tang, and creaminess of the yogurt coupled with the spicy, savory bite of the crushed garlic make the perfect complement for an umami-rich, heavily spiced ground meat topping.

The yogurt sauce is dolled out in hefty spoonfuls over a plate of pasta already covered in ground meat. The yogurt and meat meld into a meat sauce that you might liken to an elevated Mediterranean take on Hamburger Helper. Despite its heavy, comforting appeal, the yogurt sauce cuts through the richness of the meat, brightening the palate and enhancing the aromatic and spicy seasonings in the meat and garnishes.