This Trader Joe's Hack Keeps Groceries Ice Cold For Under $1
Trader Joe's will always be a magical land of the absolute best snacks and must-have entrees for some customers. In addition, the popular grocery chain can be so much more for customers buying cold groceries. There's nothing worse than stocking up on frozen vegetables, ice cream, and meat and having to put them in a hot car with a long ride home ahead of you. Fortunately, one of the easiest hacks you're likely to find anywhere can keep a Trader Joe's haul nice and cold.
@cookiterica
🤯 Trader Joe's life hack... this will help keep your groceries fresh on your travels home! #traderjoes #lifehack
As TikToker CookItErica reveals, Trader Joe's sells frozen bottles of water for just 19 cents each in its frozen section. Customers can purchase the bottles and stick them in grocery bags to keep items cold. At just 19 cents per bottle, customers can buy at least five of them for a dollar, or as many as are needed without breaking the bank. Just make sure your Trader Joe's does this before your trip — as not every store does.
Not only do groceries stay cold on long drives home or marathon errand sessions, but customers can drink from the bottles once the water melts. Put the bottles in the bottom of the bag, or they can also be layered within a bag with multiple cold items inside.
Stock up on Trader Joe's favorites
Armed with this hack, customers can keep anything from Trader Joe's cold, especially some of the best frozen items the store offers. Frequent Trader Joe's shoppers are always on the lookout for limited-time items and the handheld Chicken Pot Pies are among the most popular current limited-time finds, a snack that puts all the elements of a classic pot pie in the palm of a snacker's hand.
Among many Trader Joe's customers, the frozen Asian-inspired Mandarin Orange Chicken is a mandatory addition to the cart every trip. Since 2004, this frozen staple has drawn rave reviews. It's affordable — $4.99 for a 22-ounce bag, which makes about five servings — and the combination of crispy chicken and flavorful sauce is one that customers haven't tired of yet.
Armed with reliable grocery bags and a few extra dollar bills, Trader Joe's customers don't have to worry about racing back home as fast as possible when they buy cold food. Instead, they can make a beeline to the frozen section, grab some frozen bottles, and use them and insulated bags as a makeshift cooler. Considering the price, it may be the most inexpensive and easiest hack customers can find at Trader Joe's or any grocery store.