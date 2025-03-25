Trader Joe's will always be a magical land of the absolute best snacks and must-have entrees for some customers. In addition, the popular grocery chain can be so much more for customers buying cold groceries. There's nothing worse than stocking up on frozen vegetables, ice cream, and meat and having to put them in a hot car with a long ride home ahead of you. Fortunately, one of the easiest hacks you're likely to find anywhere can keep a Trader Joe's haul nice and cold.

As TikToker CookItErica reveals, Trader Joe's sells frozen bottles of water for just 19 cents each in its frozen section. Customers can purchase the bottles and stick them in grocery bags to keep items cold. At just 19 cents per bottle, customers can buy at least five of them for a dollar, or as many as are needed without breaking the bank. Just make sure your Trader Joe's does this before your trip — as not every store does.

Not only do groceries stay cold on long drives home or marathon errand sessions, but customers can drink from the bottles once the water melts. Put the bottles in the bottom of the bag, or they can also be layered within a bag with multiple cold items inside.