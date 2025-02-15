The Limited Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Customers Are Going Wild For

News of anything new at Trader Joe's travels fast, and loyal customers have been scoping out the frozen sections in hopes of scoring TJ's limited-time Handheld Chicken Pot Pies. Chicken Pot Pie is a simple go-to in wintertime because it is filling, warm, and delicious. TJ's has combined those elements for these "empanada-like pastry pockets," offering customers the flexibility of holding this comfort classic in the palm of their hand and eating it literally anywhere.

As noted on Trader Joe's website, its new handheld snack features a rich, flaky crust stuffed with a filling made of mostly dark meat chicken (for "maximum flavor"), peas, carrots, and potatoes. The company also states that the supplier crafts this treat in a way so that customers can enjoy all the expected elements of a classic pot pie without making a mess. The back of the box lists options for microwaving, air-frying, and oven baking, so customers have multiple preparation options.

These Handheld Chicken Pot Pies come in packs of two and retail for $4.49 each. Since TJ's is marketing these pot pies as a limited-time item, it's unclear when they may disappear from the freezer section. However, they have been spotted by shoppers as recently as the end of January.

