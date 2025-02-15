The Limited Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Customers Are Going Wild For
News of anything new at Trader Joe's travels fast, and loyal customers have been scoping out the frozen sections in hopes of scoring TJ's limited-time Handheld Chicken Pot Pies. Chicken Pot Pie is a simple go-to in wintertime because it is filling, warm, and delicious. TJ's has combined those elements for these "empanada-like pastry pockets," offering customers the flexibility of holding this comfort classic in the palm of their hand and eating it literally anywhere.
As noted on Trader Joe's website, its new handheld snack features a rich, flaky crust stuffed with a filling made of mostly dark meat chicken (for "maximum flavor"), peas, carrots, and potatoes. The company also states that the supplier crafts this treat in a way so that customers can enjoy all the expected elements of a classic pot pie without making a mess. The back of the box lists options for microwaving, air-frying, and oven baking, so customers have multiple preparation options.
These Handheld Chicken Pot Pies come in packs of two and retail for $4.49 each. Since TJ's is marketing these pot pies as a limited-time item, it's unclear when they may disappear from the freezer section. However, they have been spotted by shoppers as recently as the end of January.
This snack is getting plenty of attention
Handheld pot pies are not an entirely new concept — Hot Pockets has introduced variations of them over the years — but Trader Joe's latest frozen offering has certainly generated some buzz. Even many who haven't tried the pot pies yet seem intrigued by their newness and novelty, though not all seem to be big fans.
Some customers raved on Reddit about the crispy, flaky exterior of the pot pies when air-fried — just as one might expect to find in a traditional oven-cooked pot pie. However, the interior seems to be a different story. While some users would classify the pot pies as good (though not worth a repeat buy), others have criticized the sparse filling. Additionally, the texture of the chicken — which one user compared unfavorably to cat food — and the lack of gravy to tie the whole thing together have been sources of contention. At least one poster suggested that Trader Joe's needs to come with a sauce packet similar to those that come with Toaster Strudels.
Trader Joe's may have achieved iconic status among grocery shoppers for its lineup of the absolute best snacks, but the Handheld Chicken Pot Pies will likely appeal to fans of Hot Pockets-type items or frozen meals. For those who prefer to make their own chicken pot pie, TJ's latest frozen meal may just as easily be left on the shelf.