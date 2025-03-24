Here's How Much You Overspend Buying Soda By The Can

For busy Americans on the go, sodas are still one of the most popular options for quenching thirst. Brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, and others make billions each year, and Americans consume more than 38 gallons of soda per person each year — roughly eight 12-ounce cans a week.

Despite a steady decrease in consumption over the last dozen or so years, soda sales figures suggest Americans are still eagerly buying soda. With so many options available and rising costs, the numbers suggest that soda enthusiasts are better off buying in bulk to get their soft drink fix.

While grabbing a can in the midst of filling up the gas tank or when you swing into a convenience store is an expense most travelers probably don't think about, it can add considerably over time. For example, a 16-ounce can of Coca-Cola from the gas station (excluding bottle deposit fees) is $1.99 at full price. That works out to roughly 12.43 cents for each ounce of liquid in the can.