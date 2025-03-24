Is Peanut Butter Gluten-Free?
Considering how serious a peanut allergy can be, you might not stop to wonder if peanut butter could be the source of other food intolerances, but it can be a source of hidden gluten. According to Beyond Celiac, around 1% of Americans suffer from celiac disease, which means consuming gluten can cause damage to the small intestine, but a further 6% are reported to have a non-celiac gluten sensitivity. The good news for peanut butter lovers is that peanuts themselves are gluten-free, and any natural peanut butter that contains just peanuts should, in theory, be gluten-free. So, if you want to make your own peanut butter at home, you can enjoy it without any concerns.
Most commercial brands of peanut butter are also gluten-free, but where things get complicated is that some peanut butters contain additives for improved taste, consistent texture, and a longer shelf life. With each of these ingredients, you'll need to be aware of whether or not they contain gluten. The second reason that your peanut butter might not be gluten-free is the production itself. Unless the factory is dedicated to gluten-free products, there is a risk of cross-contamination from other foods made at the same facility. This isn't usually a problem for anyone with gluten sensitivity, but even these trace amounts can be dangerous for anyone with a severe gluten allergy.
Buying gluten-free peanut butter
Any product labeled gluten-free must adhere to the requirements set by the FDA, meaning that it's free of gluten-containing ingredients and has been tested to ensure it has less than 20 ppm (parts per million) of gluten. For products labeled "certified gluten-free", this testing has been carried out by a third party, and it's considered to be more accurate. The gluten-friendly label is not regulated. Some of our favorite peanut butter brands that are certified or labeled gluten-free include Justin's Classic Peanut Butter and Crazy Richard's Peanut Butter.
Gluten-free labeling is voluntary, meaning that a product might not include any gluten-containing ingredients, but the brand has chosen not to make the claim. This might be to avoid the cost of testing or to have the freedom to make changes to the recipe. Some popular brands that fall into this category are Kirkland and Whole Foods, which don't have any gluten-containing ingredients but haven't been tested for gluten. Jif claims that the majority of its peanut butters are gluten-free, but you should check each label before buying.