Is Peanut Butter Gluten-Free?

Considering how serious a peanut allergy can be, you might not stop to wonder if peanut butter could be the source of other food intolerances, but it can be a source of hidden gluten. According to Beyond Celiac, around 1% of Americans suffer from celiac disease, which means consuming gluten can cause damage to the small intestine, but a further 6% are reported to have a non-celiac gluten sensitivity. The good news for peanut butter lovers is that peanuts themselves are gluten-free, and any natural peanut butter that contains just peanuts should, in theory, be gluten-free. So, if you want to make your own peanut butter at home, you can enjoy it without any concerns.

Most commercial brands of peanut butter are also gluten-free, but where things get complicated is that some peanut butters contain additives for improved taste, consistent texture, and a longer shelf life. With each of these ingredients, you'll need to be aware of whether or not they contain gluten. The second reason that your peanut butter might not be gluten-free is the production itself. Unless the factory is dedicated to gluten-free products, there is a risk of cross-contamination from other foods made at the same facility. This isn't usually a problem for anyone with gluten sensitivity, but even these trace amounts can be dangerous for anyone with a severe gluten allergy.