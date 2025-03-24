How To Store Liquid Smoke And Make It Last As Long As Possible

Liquid smoke is a modern-day convenience that gives foods a smoky taste without ever lighting a fire. This taste booster is created by burning the same types of wood chips you might use to smoke meat, fish, and veggies. The smoke is captured in a condenser, leaving behind concentrated liquid drops that form a smoky flavor bomb known as liquid smoke. Depending on the brand you purchase, liquid smoke might be further enhanced with seasonings or even molasses. This powerful ingredient can take chili to the next level as well as your burgers, sloppy Joes, and even potato salad. It doesn't take much, either. In fact, if you are an occasional user, it might be tough to use up a bottle in a timely manner.

While you should always have liquid smoke in your pantry, you might be wondering how you should store it and if it can go bad. How you store your liquid smoke matters and can influence its longevity.

Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef Silvio Correa exclusively told Tasting Table that it's important to keep it in "a cool, dark place like a pantry." You want to keep it in its original packaging and make certain that the cap is screwed tightly on the bottle.