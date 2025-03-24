How To Store Liquid Smoke And Make It Last As Long As Possible
Liquid smoke is a modern-day convenience that gives foods a smoky taste without ever lighting a fire. This taste booster is created by burning the same types of wood chips you might use to smoke meat, fish, and veggies. The smoke is captured in a condenser, leaving behind concentrated liquid drops that form a smoky flavor bomb known as liquid smoke. Depending on the brand you purchase, liquid smoke might be further enhanced with seasonings or even molasses. This powerful ingredient can take chili to the next level as well as your burgers, sloppy Joes, and even potato salad. It doesn't take much, either. In fact, if you are an occasional user, it might be tough to use up a bottle in a timely manner.
While you should always have liquid smoke in your pantry, you might be wondering how you should store it and if it can go bad. How you store your liquid smoke matters and can influence its longevity.
Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef Silvio Correa exclusively told Tasting Table that it's important to keep it in "a cool, dark place like a pantry." You want to keep it in its original packaging and make certain that the cap is screwed tightly on the bottle.
When to toss your liquid smoke
Once opened, the integrity of liquid smoke's taste and smell should be good for up to two years if stored properly. That said, this liquid is not immune to going bad. While no one wants to waste food, if you stumble upon a bottle that is hidden behind other ingredients and don't remember the last time you used it, it's important to use your senses before adding your liquid smoke to a recipe. Silvio Correa explained, "If it starts to smell off or gets too thick, it's time to toss it." If you are still unsure after smelling it, taste a little. Any kind of funky flavor means it is past its prime.
There are plenty of creative ways to use liquid smoke in your cooking. Add it to marinades or transform a roasted tomato soup into a smoky version by adding a few delicate drops. Alton Brown even adds it to his shrimp cocktail. But don't stop there. Try giving your mac and cheese a smoky upgrade with a little liquid smoke. This extra ingredient complements the creamy, savory, and velvety smooth taste of this pasta dish in a way your taste buds will appreciate.