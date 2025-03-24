In 1953, Birds Eye — a pioneer in vintage frozen foods — introduced breaded fish sticks. Technological advancements in the fishing industry post-World War II created an overabundance of fish, but not all of it was properly frozen, and so people were skittish about eating fish. But mild-tasting and completely boneless fish sticks assuaged their fears, and by the following year, frozen fish sticks were big business, and they still are today.

While store-bought fish sticks are a common grocery store staple, not all frozen fish stick brands are created equal, and so making fish sticks at home assures their quality and freshness. Plus it's easier than you might think to do. We consulted with Gaby Dakin, founder of What's Gaby Cooking and Little Mouths, Big Palates, a Substack dedicated to raising adventurous young eaters, about the best and worst cuts of fish for homemade fish sticks.

"You want a firm, mild white fish like cod, halibut, or haddock," Dakin told Tasting Table. "These hold up beautifully when breaded and fried (or baked!) and have that perfect flaky texture inside. Go for thick, even fillets — they'll cut into sticks easily and cook evenly." Cod and haddock are the preferred choice for fish & chips, and most American frozen fish sticks are made from Alaskan pollack. Following Dakin's recommendation, the firmer the fish, the better the fish stick.