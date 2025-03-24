The Best (And Worst) Cuts Of Fish For Homemade Fish Sticks
In 1953, Birds Eye — a pioneer in vintage frozen foods — introduced breaded fish sticks. Technological advancements in the fishing industry post-World War II created an overabundance of fish, but not all of it was properly frozen, and so people were skittish about eating fish. But mild-tasting and completely boneless fish sticks assuaged their fears, and by the following year, frozen fish sticks were big business, and they still are today.
While store-bought fish sticks are a common grocery store staple, not all frozen fish stick brands are created equal, and so making fish sticks at home assures their quality and freshness. Plus it's easier than you might think to do. We consulted with Gaby Dakin, founder of What's Gaby Cooking and Little Mouths, Big Palates, a Substack dedicated to raising adventurous young eaters, about the best and worst cuts of fish for homemade fish sticks.
"You want a firm, mild white fish like cod, halibut, or haddock," Dakin told Tasting Table. "These hold up beautifully when breaded and fried (or baked!) and have that perfect flaky texture inside. Go for thick, even fillets — they'll cut into sticks easily and cook evenly." Cod and haddock are the preferred choice for fish & chips, and most American frozen fish sticks are made from Alaskan pollack. Following Dakin's recommendation, the firmer the fish, the better the fish stick.
How to cook the perfect homemade fish sticks
Although tilapia, sole, and salmon are popular choices for many fish recipes, Dakin advises against using them — and other delicate, oily, or thin fish — for fish sticks. "They either fall apart, turn mushy, or just don't give you that classic crispy-on-the-outside, flaky-on-the-inside situation." Preparing the fish for fish sticks is similar to how you prepare fish and chips: Cut the fish into 5 inch by 1 inch strips. Rather than dip the fish strips into batter, you'll be breading them in a three-step process.
But first, as Dakin instructs, pat the strips so they're completely dry, because "moisture is the enemy of crispy breading." Next, set up three bowls with flour, beaten egg, and panko instead of regular bread crumbs, which Dakin recommends should always be seasoned. Dip the fish strips into the flour, then the egg, and finally the panko, and for extra crunch, Dakin suggested double dipping them.
She also advised refrigerating the breaded fish sticks for 15 to 20 minutes before cooking as this chilled break helps the breading stick. If you're oven-baking your fish sticks, high heat is the key, and Dakin said that 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature. But if you plan to fry the fish sticks, then heat the oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the best texture. You could also air-fry the fish sticks, but there are a few tips to follow when cooking with an air fryer to ensure your fish sticks are done to crispy perfection.