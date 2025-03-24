What Fast Food Chains To Avoid If You're Allergic To Peanuts
Although it may not be the most common food allergy in adults, peanut allergies are quite prevalent. In fact, it is the most common food allergy among children. While those with allergies know to avoid dishes that contain peanuts when dining out, there's another less obvious potential allergic trigger to look out for, and that's the type of oil that restaurants use. Peanut oil, which has a high smoke point, is commonly used for frying but might be problematic for those with allergies. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration exempts refined peanut oil from the labeling requirements of the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, so it may be difficult to know. But here's which fast food restaurants use peanut oil, and the chains you may want to avoid if you're allergic to peanuts: Chick-fil-a, Five Guys, and Jimmy Johns.
Chick-fil-a pressure cooks its chicken in peanut oil, while Five Guys uses peanut oil to cook its French fries, and Jimmy Johns cooks its Jimmy chips using peanut oil. In all cases, the chains use refined peanut oil, which is quite different from unrefined (also known as cold pressed, crude, gourmet, or natural) peanut oil. Refined peanut oils have been treated to remove the peanut protein, which makes them safer for those with peanut allergies.
To risk or not to risk an allergic reaction?
Since refined peanut oil doesn't contain peanut protein, it generally shouldn't cause allergic reactions in those with a peanut allergy. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology, many people with peanut allergies can consume foods cooked in highly refined peanut oil without problems or reactions, in line with limited studies that have been done in this area. However, that is not the case for everyone, and some people with peanut allergies have reported reactions ranging from G.I. issues to anaphylaxis from contact with or consumption of items cooked in peanut oil. There have also been calls for additional studies on the risk of peanut oil allergies.
Even if you're okay with consuming peanut oil, you should probably avoid Five Guys anyway, as the chain also offers peanuts in addition to using peanut oil, which increases the chance of exposure and cross-contamination. Diners with peanut allergies also need to be careful when dining at other chain restaurants, including the popular steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse. While it doesn't use peanut oil, it does still offer unshelled peanuts to diners in some cases, which poses a risk to those with allergies. Anyone with allegeries should always talk to the restaurant in question and ask about its use of peanuts and peanut oil before making the decision to dine at that particular location.