What Fast Food Chains To Avoid If You're Allergic To Peanuts

Although it may not be the most common food allergy in adults, peanut allergies are quite prevalent. In fact, it is the most common food allergy among children. While those with allergies know to avoid dishes that contain peanuts when dining out, there's another less obvious potential allergic trigger to look out for, and that's the type of oil that restaurants use. Peanut oil, which has a high smoke point, is commonly used for frying but might be problematic for those with allergies. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration exempts refined peanut oil from the labeling requirements of the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, so it may be difficult to know. But here's which fast food restaurants use peanut oil, and the chains you may want to avoid if you're allergic to peanuts: Chick-fil-a, Five Guys, and Jimmy Johns.

Chick-fil-a pressure cooks its chicken in peanut oil, while Five Guys uses peanut oil to cook its French fries, and Jimmy Johns cooks its Jimmy chips using peanut oil. In all cases, the chains use refined peanut oil, which is quite different from unrefined (also known as cold pressed, crude, gourmet, or natural) peanut oil. Refined peanut oils have been treated to remove the peanut protein, which makes them safer for those with peanut allergies.