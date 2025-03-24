The 3-Ingredient Topping For Extra Caffeinated Coffee

Be it a simple frappuccino or a boozy Irish coffee, a cloud of whipped cream on top can instantly bring it to the next level. But if you have a soft spot for coffee as much as whipped cream, here's an idea we know you'll love: Coffee-infused whipped cream for a double dose of flavor and caffeine.

Sound great? Even better, you need just three ingredients: heavy cream, powdered sugar, and instant espresso powder (instant coffee will also work, although you'll get a milder flavor). Once you've assembled the ingredients, the first thing to do is chill your mixing bowl and hand mixer by putting them in the freezer for 15 minutes (if you use a stand mixer, chill the attachment). The cold temperature will fix the fats within the heavy cream in place, allowing the air bubbles that turn whipped cream airy and foamy to settle in and make it silky smooth. Your whipped cream will also be more stable with stiffer peaks.

Once everything's nice and cold, throw all three ingredients into the bowl and whip until stiff peaks form. For every cup of whipped cream, you'll need a half cup of powdered sugar and a teaspoon or two of espresso powder, depending on how strong you want the flavor to come through. That's it: Your coffee-infused whipped cream is ready for use.