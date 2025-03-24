The 3-Ingredient Topping For Extra Caffeinated Coffee
Be it a simple frappuccino or a boozy Irish coffee, a cloud of whipped cream on top can instantly bring it to the next level. But if you have a soft spot for coffee as much as whipped cream, here's an idea we know you'll love: Coffee-infused whipped cream for a double dose of flavor and caffeine.
Sound great? Even better, you need just three ingredients: heavy cream, powdered sugar, and instant espresso powder (instant coffee will also work, although you'll get a milder flavor). Once you've assembled the ingredients, the first thing to do is chill your mixing bowl and hand mixer by putting them in the freezer for 15 minutes (if you use a stand mixer, chill the attachment). The cold temperature will fix the fats within the heavy cream in place, allowing the air bubbles that turn whipped cream airy and foamy to settle in and make it silky smooth. Your whipped cream will also be more stable with stiffer peaks.
Once everything's nice and cold, throw all three ingredients into the bowl and whip until stiff peaks form. For every cup of whipped cream, you'll need a half cup of powdered sugar and a teaspoon or two of espresso powder, depending on how strong you want the flavor to come through. That's it: Your coffee-infused whipped cream is ready for use.
Trial running your coffee whipped cream
Spoon it onto your morning hot coffee for a stronger wake-up call, or crown your afternoon iced coffee with a swirl for bolder flavor and extra richness. There are plenty of ways this coffee whipped cream can make your day better. But why stop at the basic recipe? Something as simple as a sprinkle of salt can make the flavor of your coffee whipped cream pop by amplifying the sweetness.
With a well-stocked pantry, your options expand even further. Have some cocoa powder? Mix it into the whipped cream for a chocolatey batch. Add a touch of ground cinnamon if you prefer a hint of spice. And pro tip: Your whipped cream deserves its own topping, too. A drizzle of caramel right on top of the coffee whipped cream works wonders for those with a sweet tooth.
If you can't use the whole batch, you can keep it in the fridge for up to a week. For longer storage, freeze little dollops on a parchment-lined baking sheet and then transfer them to a freezer bag once solid. Whenever you need a coffee cream fix, simply take one out and place it on top of your drink or dessert. It'll thaw by itself within 15 minutes, but on something hot and steamy? The frozen whipped cream will melt beautifully in the heat and give you both a show and a treat.